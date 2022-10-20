Shakira's Ex Might Have To Wear Her Name On The Field & Her New Song Addresses Their Split
Gerard Pique's having a rough week.
It's hard to put your ex behind you when you're surrounded by reminders, and what could be worse than hearing her song about you on the radio and seeing her name on your work uniform?
Gerard Pique, the FC Barcelona footballer who recently split from Shakira after a decade, now faces that scenario after a very unlucky string of events this week.
Pique and Shakira first got together in 2011 and they have two children together, but they broke up earlier this year after he reportedly cheated on her with model Bar Refaeli.
Pique's football team is now reportedly mulling plans to advertise Shakira's name on its jerseys as part of a sponsorship deal with Spotify. The team did the same thing for Drake's OVO brand last year, so there's a real chance that Pique will be advertising his ex's stuff in the near future.
As if that's awkward enough, Shakira's latest single Monotonia is said to be inspired by Pique and their breakup.
In the Spanish-language song, Shakira sings about a breakup that was "neither your fault nor mine," because monotony is to blame.
"You left me because of your narcissism," she says in one translated line. "I was running for someone who wasn't even walking for me," she later sings.
Of course, it's worth pointing out that Shakira isn't coming out of this relationship without her own baggage.
The Colombian singer is due to stand trial on tax evasion charges in Spain, where she could be ordered to pay up to US $23 million if found guilty, BBC News reports.
The Spanish government alleges that Shakira was living in Barcelona with Pique and not paying taxes for several years. Shakira has denied any wrongdoing, and the case is due to go to trial at some point in the future.
We don't know if Pique will be part of that trial, but we're thinking the court will be very curious about what he might have to say.