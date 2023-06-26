Shoppers Drug Mart Beauty Watch Is Now & You Can Get All Your Beauty Essentials
Spend without hurting your wallet
Heads up, beauty enthusiasts! Shoppers Drug Mart is rolling out the red carpet with its exclusive summer online beauty event, Beauty Watch. If you’ve been itching to discover new beauty favourites or to stock up on your beloved classics, this is your grand chance to dive in.
Think about it: skincare, sun care, fragrances, makeup, and the latest trending beauty products - they're all there, waiting for you to click 'add to cart'. And the cherry on top? It's not just the amazing discounts you’ll be cashing in on. With each purchase, you'll earn PC Optimum™ bonus points, and even receive gifts with your bounty!
Deal: Beauty Watch
When: June 17 to July 14 while quantities last
Details: Let your beauty cravings run wild and free, with a whopping four weeks of incredible deals on top brands. You'll find everything from cult-followed favourites like CeraVe, E.L.F. Cosmetics, and La Roche-Posay to the luxurious appeal of Clarins and Clinique. This is the moment to snag those dupes you've been eyeing!
You can shop these amazing deals during these weeks:
- June 17 - 23: Skincare and sun care
- La Roche Posay, Lancome, Evio Beauty, Honest Beauty
- June 24 - 30: Fragrance and bronzing
- D&G, Ariana Grande, VIKTOR & ROLF, Carolina Herra, YSL
- July 1 - 7: Makeup
- Jason Wu, Kim Chi, Stila, Benefit, QUO, Urban Decay
- July 8 - 14: Trending
- Bondi Sands, Indeed Labs, ELF, Darphin, Mario Badescu, Kristin Ess