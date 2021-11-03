Trending Tags

holiday shopping

Shoppers Drug Mart Has A Ton Of Cute Gift Sets You Can Buy To Make Holiday Shopping Easier

You can rack up those PC Optimum points at the same time!

Shoppers Drug Mart Has A Ton Of Cute Gift Sets You Can Buy To Make Holiday Shopping Easier
Paul Mckinnon | Dreamstime, Justyn Pellizzari | Narcity Media

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

You go there to get your milk and toothpaste but did you know you could do most of your holiday shopping at Shopper's Drug Mart, too? Whether you like to pop into the store or shop online, you can find so many gift ideas in beautiful packaging that are ready to give.

The beauty of picking up your gifts at Shoppers Drug Mart this year is that you'll be able to collect a ton of points and then redeem them to get free stuff. Who doesn't love free stuff?

The store's holiday selections are divided into four main categories: beauty, personal care, wellness and electronics. Here's what you can expect to find.

Beauty Gifts & Sets

Justyn Pellizzari | Narcity Media

Details: Shoppers Beauty has a huge selection of makeup and skincare products from affordable brands like Neutrogena to high-end lines like Estée Lauder. Shoppers even launched an exclusive advent calendar for $95 that's filled with so many goodies. With every luxury beauty purchase, you get to choose three FREE samples at checkout.

Find It On SHOPPERS DRUG MART

Personal Care Gifts & Sets

Justyn Pellizzari | Narcity Media

Details: If you don't know what to get someone for the holidays this year, why not help them restock on their favourite daily products? Popular personal brands like Axe, Olay, Blistex, Crest and many more are all coming out with beautifully packaged holiday gift sets starting at $9.99.

Find It On SHOPPERS DRUG MART

Wellness Gifts

Details: If you know someone who's always full of aches and pains then you'll want to check out the range of wellness gifts at Shoppers. You can get this Homedics massage gun for $129.99 or these Body Innovation heated slippers for just $39.99.

Find It On SHOPPERS DRUG MART

Electronics Gifts

Shoppers Drug Mart

Details: You can also pick up tech gifts like Airpods, Nintendo Switch games and tablets, just to name a few. If you buy this Nintendo Switch Lite for $259.99, you'll get almost 4,000 PC Optimum points!

Find It On SHOPPERS DRUG MART

Toys, Treats, Cards & Gift Wrap Accessories

Details: For all your stocking stuffers or gift wrapping needs, Shoppers carries a bunch of little treats and small gifts the whole family can enjoy for as little as $7.99.

Find It On SHOPPERS DRUG MART

