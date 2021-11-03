Shoppers Drug Mart Has A Ton Of Cute Gift Sets You Can Buy To Make Holiday Shopping Easier
You can rack up those PC Optimum points at the same time!
You go there to get your milk and toothpaste but did you know you could do most of your holiday shopping at Shopper's Drug Mart, too? Whether you like to pop into the store or shop online, you can find so many gift ideas in beautiful packaging that are ready to give.
The beauty of picking up your gifts at Shoppers Drug Mart this year is that you'll be able to collect a ton of points and then redeem them to get free stuff. Who doesn't love free stuff?
The store's holiday selections are divided into four main categories: beauty, personal care, wellness and electronics. Here's what you can expect to find.
Beauty Gifts & Sets
Details: Shoppers Beauty has a huge selection of makeup and skincare products from affordable brands like Neutrogena to high-end lines like Estée Lauder. Shoppers even launched an exclusive advent calendar for $95 that's filled with so many goodies. With every luxury beauty purchase, you get to choose three FREE samples at checkout.
Personal Care Gifts & Sets
Details: If you don't know what to get someone for the holidays this year, why not help them restock on their favourite daily products? Popular personal brands like Axe, Olay, Blistex, Crest and many more are all coming out with beautifully packaged holiday gift sets starting at $9.99.
Wellness Gifts
Details: If you know someone who's always full of aches and pains then you'll want to check out the range of wellness gifts at Shoppers. You can get this Homedics massage gun for $129.99 or these Body Innovation heated slippers for just $39.99.
Electronics Gifts
Details: You can also pick up tech gifts like Airpods, Nintendo Switch games and tablets, just to name a few. If you buy this Nintendo Switch Lite for $259.99, you'll get almost 4,000 PC Optimum points!
Toys, Treats, Cards & Gift Wrap Accessories
Details: For all your stocking stuffers or gift wrapping needs, Shoppers carries a bunch of little treats and small gifts the whole family can enjoy for as little as $7.99.