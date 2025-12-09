Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
Advertisement Content

Shoppers Drug Mart has holiday gifts for everyone on your list

Plus, you can score sweet PC Optimum™ points for yourself.

Holiday gifts displayed on shelved in Shoppers Drug Mart.

Gift sets on display

Courtesy of Shoppers Drug Mart
Sponsored Content Contributing Writer, Studio

The holiday shopping season is officially here — and before you find yourself doom-scrolling through gift guides at 2 a.m., here's some good news: Your perfect presents are closer than you think.

This year, Shoppers Drug Mart has made gift-giving easier, whether you're hunting for trending beauty products, self-care essentials, toys, or home must-haves. Shoppers Drug Mart has curated trending picks that feel personal and will genuinely please your loved ones.

With over 1,350 locations across Canada, Shoppers Drug Mart saves you from racing around town. You can find your perfect presents where you already grab your toothpaste, which means saving precious time for more holiday cheer.

The best part is you'll earn PC Optimum™ points on your gifts while you shop. Once you have 10,000 points, you can redeem them for $10 off your next purchase. At a time of year when every dollar counts, that's a great value!

Festive picks for every vibe

This year's lineup covers it all, and Shoppers Drug Mart has done the thinking for you. Their shelves are stocked with fragrance minis, home and seasonal essentials, self-care value sets, toys for the littles, and a whole lineup of stocking stuffers for everyone you adore — making it easy to deliver a quality surprise.

A display of QUO products in Shoppers Drug Mart. Curated gift selections help you find the perfect gift while saving time. Courtesy of Shoppers Drug Mart

Give the gifts that give back (to you)

There's no reason why seasonal shopping can't be win-win. At Shoppers Drug Mart, you can earn valuable PC Optimum™ points on your gifts while you shop, or redeem the points you already have toward your haul. So, those presents that make your friends and fam feel spoiled? They also bring you one step closer to treating yourself (which, by the way, you've earned).

A Shoppers Drug Mart employee places a box of AXE body spray on the shelf. Shoppers Drug Mart has already done the hard work. Courtesy of Shoppers Drug Mart

The real payoff: Watch their faces light up

There's nothing like watching someone unwrap a gift that shows you truly get them. That spark of delight is the goal, and Shoppers Drug Mart helps you land every moment just right. Your neighbourhood store has the goods, the value, and the "OMG how did you know I wanted this?" energy. Whether you're spending a little or going big, there's a holiday gift waiting in every aisle of Shoppers Drug Mart.

Visit your local Shoppers Drug Mart store or head to shoppersdrugmart.ca/holiday for more inspiration. You'll find perfect gifts for them, while earning points for you!

DealsCanada

Here's the maximum income you can earn without having to pay taxes across Canada in 2026

Your tax-free income limit is about to go up. 📈

Ontario drivers could be fined up to $2,500 for missing this little-known licence plate rule

This rule could cost you way more than a plate sticker ever did. 😬

Statistics Canada is hiring for over 800 census jobs that pay up to $31/h — no degree needed

You must know how to use a computer.

Southern Ontario's weather forecast calls for a snow parade with up to 30 cm this week

Even Toronto is set to see some snow accumulation!

This small town 1 hour from Toronto has starred in dozens of films and magical Christmas movies

This charming Christmas town has real movie-set magic.

Canada is increasing a bunch of benefits soon — Here's how much more you can get in 2026

Income thresholds are rising too! 👀 💸

This is your last chance to get money from a $500M Loblaw class action with no receipt

Here's what you need to know about submitting a claim.

This German-inspired Christmas village near Toronto has storybook streets and a magical market

The Ontario village transforms into a European-style Christmas destination.

Ontario's largest ski resort just opened and it's full of mountainside magic

You can enjoy night skiing and snowy-weather charm.

These Ontario grocery stores were ranked as the 'cheapest' and No Frills has competition

Someone said "Walmart is unbeatable" but it didn't even make the top three!