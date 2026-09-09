Advertisement Content

Canadians can now access free online weight management support through Shoppers Drug Mart

"Meaningful weight management goes beyond medication alone."

Happy woman on phone in a modern office space

Free online weight management support with Shoppers Drug Mart

Tero Vesalainen | Dreamstime.com
Editor, Studio

Canadians can now get holistic weight management support for free at Shoppers Drug Mart.

Through the Shoppers Drug Mart Weight Management Program, eligible patients in select provinces are connected with an interdisciplinary Care Team and a personalized program to help them with their health goals.

The first step is to determine eligibility, which can be done through the Shoppers Drug Mart website. This is then followed by an assessment and consultation with a nurse practitioner, who can help determine goals and provide an individualized care plan, which may include access to prescription weight management medication, if appropriate.

Beyond the initial assessment, the program provides free ongoing education and support from a registered dietitian and the patient's preferred community pharmacist, helping build long-term and sustainable habits that improve the individual's health and well-being, in line with the Canadian Obesity Clinical Practice Guidelines.

Medication and treatment costs may apply, depending on the kind of provincial and private healthcare coverage the patient has.

In collaboration with Obesity Canada, Shoppers Drug Mart is working to raise awareness of obesity as a complex, chronic disease. The goal is to improve access to obesity care in Canada as well as reduce weight bias and stigma.

"We know many Canadians face barriers to accessing weight management support, whether that's limited access to primary care or difficulty finding ongoing, evidence-based guidance," said Ruchi Kumar, VP, Pharmacy Services & Strategic Initiatives at Shoppers Drug Mart.

Ruchi Kumar Ruchi KumarCourtesy of Shoppers Drug Mart

"Meaningful weight management goes beyond medication alone. Lasting success requires education, nutrition guidance and ongoing follow-up, which is why this program is designed to provide regular touchpoints with healthcare professionals who can help patients build sustainable habits that support their long-term health."

"By bringing together different healthcare professionals, we're able to provide more comprehensive, coordinated support throughout a patient's weight management journey."

Visit the Shoppers Drug Mart Weight Management Program website to learn more and find out if you're eligible to sign up today.

The information in this article is not intended and should not be construed as medical advice. Consult your health care provider before making any health care decisions or for guidance about a specific medical condition.

Lifestyle Canada

Health Canada approves 1st generic version of Ozempic

Health Canada approves 1st generic version of Ozempic in the country

Lotto Max winner bought a ticket at the grocery store and won $1 million

She put the lottery ticket in her purse and forgot about it!

N.L. says Ottawa won't negotiate on pharmacare

Newfoundland and Labrador health minister pushes Ottawa to negotiate pharmacare deal

Canada's winter forecast says these will be the snowiest and coldest months in each province

Some places will be very snow this winter!

15 Dollarama finds I've tried that are way better than the name-brand versions

Save your money!💰

Here is a list of some of the Canadian goods Trump intends to ban from import

A list of some Canadian goods Trump intends to ban

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, September 8 are out and there's a $25 million jackpot

Check your tickets to see if you're a winner!

A food product sold at Costco is being recalled in Canada and you can get your money back

There's a risk of "a serious or life-threatening reaction."

Eligible Canadians can get more than $200 from this government payment in September

An extra payment is also available for some individuals.

China reveals military talks with Canadian officials after years of strain

China reveals military talks with Canada