Canadians can now access free online weight management support through Shoppers Drug Mart
"Meaningful weight management goes beyond medication alone."
Canadians can now get holistic weight management support for free at Shoppers Drug Mart.
Through the Shoppers Drug Mart Weight Management Program, eligible patients in select provinces are connected with an interdisciplinary Care Team and a personalized program to help them with their health goals.
The first step is to determine eligibility, which can be done through the Shoppers Drug Mart website. This is then followed by an assessment and consultation with a nurse practitioner, who can help determine goals and provide an individualized care plan, which may include access to prescription weight management medication, if appropriate.
Beyond the initial assessment, the program provides free ongoing education and support from a registered dietitian and the patient's preferred community pharmacist, helping build long-term and sustainable habits that improve the individual's health and well-being, in line with the Canadian Obesity Clinical Practice Guidelines.
Medication and treatment costs may apply, depending on the kind of provincial and private healthcare coverage the patient has.
In collaboration with Obesity Canada, Shoppers Drug Mart is working to raise awareness of obesity as a complex, chronic disease. The goal is to improve access to obesity care in Canada as well as reduce weight bias and stigma.
"We know many Canadians face barriers to accessing weight management support, whether that's limited access to primary care or difficulty finding ongoing, evidence-based guidance," said Ruchi Kumar, VP, Pharmacy Services & Strategic Initiatives at Shoppers Drug Mart.
Ruchi KumarCourtesy of Shoppers Drug Mart
"Meaningful weight management goes beyond medication alone. Lasting success requires education, nutrition guidance and ongoing follow-up, which is why this program is designed to provide regular touchpoints with healthcare professionals who can help patients build sustainable habits that support their long-term health."
"By bringing together different healthcare professionals, we're able to provide more comprehensive, coordinated support throughout a patient's weight management journey."
Visit the Shoppers Drug Mart Weight Management Program website to learn more and find out if you're eligible to sign up today.
The information in this article is not intended and should not be construed as medical advice. Consult your health care provider before making any health care decisions or for guidance about a specific medical condition.