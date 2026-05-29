Gov. Gen. Simon launches mental health project for North, Indigenous communities
Outgoing Gov. Gen. Mary Simon has launched a project to fund community-based mental health services in Northern and Indigenous communities.
The legacy project will be run with support from the Rideau Hall Foundation.
Simon, who launched a mental health learning and listening tour in 2024, says the shortage of services in the North is acute.
She says the project is part of her ongoing commitment to the Arctic, where she was born and raised.
The federal government is contributing $5 million to the project, with a pledge to add up to $10 million to match funds raised by the foundation.
Prime Minister Mark Carney says Simon has drawn public attention to the needs of remote, rural and Northern communities throughout her time in office.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2026.
By Sarah Ritchie | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.