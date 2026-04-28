Singapore-based company chosen as potential buyer for Yukon mine after collapse

Singapore company possible buyer for Yukon mine
The Yukon government says a Singapore-based private company has been chosen as a potential buyer for the defunct Eagle Gold mine that was the site of a catastrophic storage failure in 2024.
A statement from the government says the court-appointed receiver has entered into an exclusivity agreement with Boroo Ltd. for the sale of the Eagle Gold mine and "certain related assets."
No price tag has been disclosed, but the agreement signed on April 23 gives the potential new owner 90 days to complete additional due diligence and negotiate the terms of a potential sale.
The receiver's website says that along with negotiating the sale, Boroo will start discussions with the Yukon government and the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyak Dun about agreements that would need to be in place for mining operations to restart.
The mine, near Mayo, Yukon, suffered a catastrophic failure in June of 2024 at a site used as part of extracting the gold, spilling about two million tonnes of cyanide-soaked ore into the environment.
Its previous owner, Victoria Gold, was put into receivership by a court months later and PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. was appointed as receiver.
The PricewaterhouseCoopers website describes Boroo, as a private mining company that operates, develops, and acquires mining assets around the world, and is recognized as a specialist in operational turnarounds and responsible mine development.
The company's website lists assets in Peru and Mongolia.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2026
By Ashley Joannou | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.