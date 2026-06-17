Smith tells First Nations chiefs to 'check themselves' over treason accusation

Smith tells Alberta chiefs to 'check themselves'
Smith tells Alberta chiefs to 'check themselves'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith looks on during an announcement of a new affordability measure in Calgary, on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Writer

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says a group of Indigenous chiefs need to "check themselves," after they accused her of potential treasonous activity for calling a separation vote.

The Assembly of Treaty Chiefs, representing First Nations across Alberta, unanimously voted to ask the RCMP to look into whether the referendum amounts to criminal treason by Smith and her United Conservative Party.

The chiefs say the fall referendum is an intentional violation of the treaty relationship and ignores risks to Canada's sovereignty.

Smith says the accusation is disgraceful.

She says her government and the assembly have a collaborative relationship and she wants it to continue but that the chiefs' language has no place in democracy.

Albertans are to vote Oct. 19 on whether they want to remain in Canada or start the process to hold a second, binding referendum on the province quitting Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2026.

By Jack Farrell | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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