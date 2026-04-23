'SMS blasters' that mimic cell towers seized in Toronto cybercrime investigation

'SMS blasters' seized in Toronto cybercrime probe
Toronto police say they have seized the first mobile "SMS blasters" known to have been used in Canada, in what they call an emerging public safety threat.
Police say the mobile units mimic cell towers and send fraudulent text messages to connected phones with links to websites deigned to steal personal, financial or log-in information.
Toronto police say three men from Markham and Hamilton have been arrested and charged with offences including fraud and mischief.
Police say in November 2025, a "cybersecurity partner" alerted law enforcement to a mobile SMS blaster operating in downtown Toronto.
They say the blaster connected to thousands of devices at different locations across the Greater Toronto Area over several months.
Police allege the disruptions could temporarily prevent the affected devices from connecting to legitimate cellular networks, limiting access to 911 for periods ranging from seconds to several minutes.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2026.
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