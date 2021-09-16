Starbucks Canada Has A One-Time BOGO Deal On Drinks For Select App Users
A great excuse to try the new Apple Crisp Macchiato.
If you love Starbucks Canada and love free drinks, you'll be happy to know the coffee chain's BOGO deal is back! Now until September 20, when eligible customers* buy any handcrafted drink, they'll get a second one free.
This deal is only available to eligible Starbucks Rewards members now until September 20. Those who've received the coupon can open their app and order a Pumpkin Spice Latte or Apple Crisp Macchiato, and the BOGO discount will be automatically applied to their account.
The discount isn't exclusive to hot bevies; you can also get a Frappuccino and other iced or blended drinks, too.
Details: Starbucks Rewards members who were lucky enough to get the one-time deal can buy one handcrafted drink and get a second one free. This includes hot, iced and blended beverages at participating locations through September 20.
UPDATE: An earlier version of this article misstated that all Starbucks app users can get the BOGO deal. It is only available to a select number of eligible customers. According to new information provided by the company, this article has been updated.