Starbucks Canada Has A One-Time BOGO Deal On Drinks For Select App Users

A great excuse to try the new Apple Crisp Macchiato.

Starbucks Canada Has A One-Time BOGO Deal On Drinks For Select App Users
If you love Starbucks Canada and love free drinks, you'll be happy to know the coffee chain's BOGO deal is back! Now until September 20, when eligible customers* buy any handcrafted drink, they'll get a second one free.

This deal is only available to eligible Starbucks Rewards members now until September 20. Those who've received the coupon can open their app and order a Pumpkin Spice Latte or Apple Crisp Macchiato, and the BOGO discount will be automatically applied to their account.

The discount isn't exclusive to hot bevies; you can also get a Frappuccino and other iced or blended drinks, too.

Starbucks Canada

Details: Starbucks Rewards members who were lucky enough to get the one-time deal can buy one handcrafted drink and get a second one free. This includes hot, iced and blended beverages at participating locations through September 20.

UPDATE: An earlier version of this article misstated that all Starbucks app users can get the BOGO deal. It is only available to a select number of eligible customers. According to new information provided by the company, this article has been updated.

Dashcam Captures Toronto Woman's Disturbing Racist Encounter With An Angry Driver

A man can be seen yelling racial slurs and spitting at a woman.

Michelle Kyi | YouTube, Michelle Kyi | YouTube

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

A Toronto woman has posted dashcam footage of her racist encounter with an angry driver to YouTube, and she told Narcity she plans to press charges.

Toronto's Homeless Community & Encampment Supporters Protest Charges Laid By TPS

Police arrested three people today.

Lance McMillan | Narcity

This morning, the Encampment Support Network Toronto (ESNTO) held a press conference outside Mayor John Tory's condo in support of "the 50+ encampment residents & defenders ticketed/charged for standing up against the City's brutal evictions," they said on Twitter.

On September 14, ESNTO informed their followers on Twitter to come down to Mayor Tory's condo on the morning of September 16. According to a news release issued on September 16, Toronto Police arrested three people today, and eight more are wanted for the protests against the clearing of the homeless encampment at Lamport Stadium back in July.

The Details Of Saskatchewan's Vaccine Passport Just Dropped & Here's Where You'll Need It

Be sure you're in the know!

Government of Saskatchewan | Facebook, Scott Prokop | Dreamstime

The details of Saskatchewan's vaccine passport are officially here after being teased just hours earlier by the province's premier.

During a press conference Thursday, September 16, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced that the province's vaccine passport is set to launch on October 1, following a rise in COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations.

