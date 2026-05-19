Inflation rises to 2.8% in April thanks to higher gas prices: StatCan
Statistics Canada says higher gas prices mainly driven by the war in Iran pushed the annual rate of inflation up to 2.8 per cent in April.
A Reuters poll of economists had expected inflation to top three per cent in the month, compared with 2.4 per cent in March.
StatCan says the cost of gasoline was 28.6 per cent higher year-over-year in April as conflict in the Middle East disrupted global oil shipments, sending costs soaring at the gas pumps.
But that wasn’t the only factor influencing the April inflation calculation, as gas stations switched to costlier summer blends and the removal of the consumer carbon price a year earlier skewed the annual price comparison higher.
StatCan says falling prices for travel tours and a slowdown in rent inflation offset the jump in energy prices last month.
Food inflation also cooled to 3.5 per cent in April, down from four per cent in March, as grocery items such as chicken, coffee and tea saw their pace of price increases slow following sharp increases earlier in the year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2026.
By Craig Lord | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.