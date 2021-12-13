Steve Harvey Asked India's Miss Universe To Meow Like A Cat & He Made The Internet Cringe
Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu ended up winning the whole pageant.
Nothing says "poise" like doing a cat impersonation on command.
India's Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021 on Sunday, but not before she dealt with an unusual request from Steve Harvey.
The host of the show asked Miss India to do her best animal impression during the pageant, and the awkward moment has been watched tens of thousands of times online.
"I hear you do some pretty good animal impressions," he said to Sandhu during a question-and-answer segment. "Let's hear your best one."
"Oh my God Steve, I was not expecting to do this on the world stage," Sandhu replied. "I have to do this," she went on. "I have no other option."
Sandhu then launched into an enthusiastic "Meow," using her hands as claws for emphasis.
\u00bfYo acabo de ver esta mierda en TV?pic.twitter.com/k3gG6cqTKT— Alastor\ud83c\udfa8 (@Alastor\ud83c\udfa8) 1639356498
Internet users quickly pounced on Harvey for the request, particularly after they saw him pose more substantial questions to the other contestants.
For example, he asked Miss Panama about the United Nations and Miss Great Britain about her dissertation on Medusa and gender violence, Metro reports.
OMG Miss India meowing at Steve Harvey is not what I was expecting to see tonight. Pretty sure the Miss Universe organization could have asked a better question\u2026 very frustrating but she was nothing if not confident.— Sarakshi Rai (@Sarakshi Rai) 1639356202
Harvey, you may recall, was the host who announced the wrong winner at the pageant in 2015, triggering a very awkward "oops" moment on stage.
What a ridiculous first question was that? Miss India had so much more to say\u2026 #MissUniverse2021— Katerine \ud83e\udd8b (@Katerine \ud83e\udd8b) 1639356112
He definitely didn't screw up that badly on Sunday, although there was a brief mixup involving runners-up from Paraguay and Portugal. Harvey immediately blamed the pageant crew for using the wrong name card, saying, "They're trying to get me again."
Harvey ultimately crowned Sandhu as Miss Universe on Sunday night — and yes, he got the winner right this time.
Sandhu celebrated the win with a post on Instagram.
"We did it," she wrote, before thanking everyone who helped her with the pageant.