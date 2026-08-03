Share your thoughts and get the chance to win 1 of 2 $50 gift cards

Share your thoughts and get the chance to win 1 of 2 $50 gift cards
Editor, Studio
  • Louie Murray

    Editor, Studio

    After graduating from the University of Sydney with their Media & Communications degree, Louie decided it was time to travel the world. They lived in London, U.K, for two years before returning to Australia to work as an editor for WomensWeeklyFood.com.au (thereby securing a steady source of baked goods). They settled in Montreal in 2019 and joined Narcity Media's Studio in 2021 as an Editor. When they’re not reading, Louie loves to play roller derby, tell their plants that they’re proud of them, hit the road with the windows down and cook any recipe that requires feta.

Sponsored Content

Vote for your top destinations and you could win $5K in e-gift cards for your next trip

The Air Canada Vacations Travellers' Top Picks Awards are back!

Advertisement Content

This free Calgary pop-up is serving up snacks and hot grocery gossip

Look out for the giant yellow checkout aisle taking over the city for one weekend only.

Lotto Max winner bought a ticket at the grocery store and won $1 million

She put the lottery ticket in her purse and forgot about it!

Ontario is home to a 'sixth great lake' with crystal water beaches and postcard-worthy towns

It's a summer oasis.

A new Costco store is coming to Alberta and the warehouse could open soon

This store is in a unique location!

This Ontario beach with sugar-sand dunes and azure water was named among the top 10 in Canada

Who's ready for a beach day?

This beautiful Ontario town is like a mini Scotland with old-world streets and British charm

Leave your passport behind!

This Ontario park is a stunning summer gem with 20 km of silky beaches and a floating boardwalk

It's a beautiful spot to explore.

Two planes crash in mid-air near Chilliwack airport, officials say

Two planes crash in mid-air near Chilliwack, B.C.

'The fire was just raging' evacuee describes fleeing Okanagan wildfires

Evacuation orders expand on B.C. wildfires

Seven more belugas on the move from Marineland to U.S. aquarium

Seven more belugas on the move from Marineland

Canadian astronaut prepares for NASA mission to International Space Station

Canadian astronaut prepares for NASA mission