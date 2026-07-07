This free Calgary pop-up is serving up snacks and hot grocery gossip
Look out for the giant yellow checkout aisle taking over the city for one weekend only.
The Calgary Stampede is coming up fast, with festivalgoers gearing up for another epic celebration. But by the time Week 2 rolls around, even the most dedicated fans need a break. Maybe it's a shady spot to sit and cool off, something cold to eat and refuel or just any excuse to step away from the crowd to decompress for a few minutes.
A new eye-catching stop happening during Week 2 of the Stampede features a giant yellow checkout aisle. From July 10 to 12, no name® is bringing its grocery goss checkout aisle to BLVD Grounds.
Inspired by the celebrity gossip magazines that ruled the early 2000s, grocery goss is a limited-edition tabloid packed with playful headlines about the brand's products, quality and ability to keep things refreshingly simple.
The bright yellow space is designed to look like an oversized checkout aisle, complete with shopping carts and stacks of grocery goss tabloid that make for plenty of photo-worthy moments.
Visitors can also take the time to cool off with complimentary no name® Simple Check™ popsicles, snack on no name® Simple Check™ Nacho Cheese Flavour Tortilla Chips and grab a free copy of the latest grocery goss issue while supplies last.
Beyond the fun photo ops and yummy snacks, the pop-up also highlights no name® Simple Check™ products, showing how choosing quality without unnecessary extras can be simple. Look for the Simple Check™ symbol to identify products made without 10 ingredients many Canadians are increasingly looking to avoid, including artificial flavours, synthetic colours and hydrogenated oils.
Those who can't make it out to Calgary can still check out the latest digital edition of grocery goss and even submit their own grocery gossip online.
If you're looking for a quick pit stop between Stampede plans, this no name® checkout aisle is one of the more unexpected things to add to your weekend.
grocery goss pop-up by no name®
Price: Free
When: From 1 p.m. July 10-12, 2026
Where: BLVD Grounds - Macleod Trl. S.E. (between 12th Ave. S.E. and 13 Ave. S.E.), Calgary, AB
Why you need to go: Browse the oversized grocery goss checkout aisle, enjoy complimentary no name® Simple Check™ popsicles and no name® Simple Check™ Nacho Cheese Flavour Tortilla Chips, and grab a free copy of the latest grocery goss tabloid while supplies last.