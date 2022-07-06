NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

'Big Brother' Star Alyssa Lopez Is On A New Show & Here's What We Know About The Floridian

She's friends with stars from different franchises.

Florida Associate Editor
Alyssa Lopez with her hand in her hair. Right: Alyssa Lopez holding a laptop.

@alooopezzz | Instagram

CBS' Big Brother star, Alyssa Lopez is coming back to a new show on the network. She's going to be on The Challenge: USA.

Lopez is from Sarasota, FL and she's representing the Sunshine State on another series. The city she's from is just near Tampa where her alma mater is located, the University of South Florida.

After graduating in Mass Communications with a focus in Broadcast Production, she followed her path to television and joined the Big Brother cast for season 23.

The newest roster was just announced, and the star revealed it wasn't easy to get producers' eyes on her audition videos.

"I have applied 4 times to be on the show," she wrote on her Instagram and told her fans that she auditioned three times. "The first videos I made I tried to be someone I wasn't... The video I submitted that I got a call back from was only 35 seconds long... They don't want perfect, they want YOU."

The new show she's on is a widely known platform that brings castmates from different series and places them to compete against one another in strenuous obstacle courses.

When she was on Big Brother, she talked about what she missed from home. In true Floridian fashion, she said the hot weather and the beach — more specifically, Siesta Key Beach.

She goes there to watch the sunset and it's fairly close to where she lives.

Not too far down the road from Sarasota is where another famous series records, MTV's Siesta Key. Lopez posted a TikTok with cast member Camilla Cattaneo revealing their friendship.

According to her social media, she worked at Hooters and modeled. Now, she not only continues modeling but also takes photos for Cattaneo's loungewear line. Lopez even has a bikini line of her own, Molliebird Swimwear.

The reality star has tagged so many places where you can find her in town, besides Siesta Key beach.

You can run into her while taking a jog at the Ringling Bridge, ordering a coffee at Buddy Brew Coffee and even having a fun night out at Brewster's Tavern.

The Challenge: USA starts at 9:30 p.m. EST right after Big Brother.

We reached out to Alyssa Lopez requesting for comment and will update the article upon response.

