Fans Are Fired Up Over 'Selling Tampa' Being Canceled On Netflix & The Cast Have Responded
Real estate reality shows have taken Netflix by storm and Selling Tampa, the first spinoff to Selling Sunset, has had one strong season. However, the show was recently canceled — and fans aren't happy about it.
Page Six reported the news on November 11, and one of the stars, Colony Reeves, confirmed it on Instagram last night.
"Our show was a success because of you guys! I’m happy to be a part of a show highlighting black women in a positive light," she captioned her post. She continued: "Although there isn’t any plans for more Selling Tampa right now, you can still watch the first season on Netflix. Thank you Netflix and Done and Done for this amazing once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."
There was an outpour of emotion in the comments, especially from the realtors in Selling Sunset, and the second spin-off, Selling the OC.
Davina Potratz, Kayla Cordona, Brandi Marshall and Gio Helou expressed their love to Reeves, while Karla Giorgio from Reeves' season responded with a heart.
Not all castmates were expressing their gratitude for the opportunity, though. Page Six reported that one realtor, Juawana Colbert, is blaming racism for the cancelation of the show.
"When they show us [black women] in a different light," Colbert told the publication, "when we’re bickering, fighting and name-calling, they get a Season 2 and Season 3, but that’s not what we were displaying."
Fans took to Twitter to express their unhappiness with Netflix's decision.
"They canceled Selling Tampa but renewed Selling Sunset so we can hear Chrishell make victim noises for the 449393929th season? Please be for real Netflix," one user posted.
Many viewers felt the show marked a good moment in representation on the streaming service.
"The fact that Netflix really canceled Selling Tampa has me pissed off, Selling Sunset has never been a #1 show and has well over 5 seasons. As soon as we get a little bit of good authentic MINORITY representation, WOMEN AT THAT, they take it from us!" one fan tweeted.
