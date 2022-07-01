'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn Has A Listing In Miami & Here's A Looks Inside (PHOTOS)
The skyline views are incredible. 😍
Netflix's Selling Sunset star, Chrisitne Quinn, has moved on from Hollywood Hills and set her sights on selling Miami. The realtor already has million dollar listings in Florida.
The first property for her new brokerage, RealOpen, in the South FL market is The Penthouse at Regalia. It's is an extremely luxurious spot in the Magic City and there's a new way to purchase the property — with cryptocurrency.
The skyscraper is 43 stories for the ultimate skyline views, and you won't just feel like a million bucks, you'll be spending it, too! It's a whopping $33.9 million.
When you walk into the formal great room, you'll see floor-to-ceiling windows.
The great room in the penthouse.TopTenRealEstateDeals.com
The beige and brown color schemes warm up the place and can set a romantic mood at night as a modern chandelier hangs over the main room with another floor-to-ceiling feature, a glass wine cellar.
There are six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The luxurious quarters have a direct view of the ocean with sliding glass doors where you can walk right outside to the wraparound terrace.
The guest room on the first floor.TopTenRealEstateDeals.com
You can walk up the stairs or take the elevator to the top floor and see the main bedroom.
It is attached to a glamorous, classy bathroom that glitters in gold hues, and it has a private sauna.
The bathroom in the penthouse.TopTenRealEstateDeals.com
There's a walk around balcony along the outside, and even a private rooftop deck with a pool.
The private pool deck with two models.TopTenRealEstateDeals.com
The Regalia is located right in the heart of the city at 19575 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, FL.
This property is currently the largest condo in the Miami market.