'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn Shows Miami Listings & You Can Park In The Penthouse
It's the definition of luxury. 🚗
Selling Sunset'sChristine Quinn is listing Miami properties and sharing them all over her social media account. If you know anything about the real estate mogul, you know she represents nothing but luxury.
After leaving the show and the Oppenheim brokerage, Quinn opened her very own company, RealOpen, which allows people to invest in places through cryptocurrency.
Quinn has previously shown off The Penthouse at Regalia, which was listed for $33.9 million, but now she's focused on penthouses in the new Bentley Residence tower.
Its best feature, you can legitimately park your car in your home. In fact, the reality star even showed a video of it on August 12. She said they were exclusively listed with her firm for $7 million.
The website says there are "four robotic, high-speed, passenger-friendly car lifts (DezervatorTM)," which will elevate your vehicle to your floor. No more walking in parking lots, going to parking garages, or, worst of all, not even being able to find parking in general.
The perks don't stop there. Inside the diamond-cut glass is a movie theatre, cigar lounge, dining room that can host 16 people and a resort-style heated pool with food and beverage service.
It's located at 18325 Collins Ave, #4501, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami, FL. So, you get a gorgeous waterfront view and, because it's the penthouse, there's also a pretty sweet cityscape you can wake up to every morning.
The property has three bedrooms with three and a half bathrooms. It's 6,150 square feet.
While the famous broker is promoting her Sunshine State listings online, she's also been worldwide. She's been seen traveling to Europe and back to California keeping up with her fashionable reputation as a content creator.
We're keeping our eyes peeled for her next post in the Magic City.