'Selling The OC' Star Tyler Ripped Kayla's Attempted Kiss & His Wife Is A Famous Actress
He says it's something "you don't do" to a married man.
Netflix's Selling Sunset spinoff, Selling The OC, has only just premiered but the show's stars are already bringing their own form of drama in a big way.
The new cast of real estate agents has sparked a major uproar over one particularly intimate moment, and if you're worried about spoilers, now's your chance to bookmark this and come back.
The drama involves realtor Tyler Stanaland and his co-worker Kayla Cardona, who both work for Oppenheim OC.
In the fifth episode of the show, Stanaland reveals during a lunch break that Cardona tried to kiss him during a work event the night before. The moment wasn't captured on camera, but it's quickly become the big controversy of the show.
That might not be a big deal for some, but Stanaland is actually happily married to Brittany Snow, an actress in films such as X and Pitch Perfect.
Several cast members on the show agreed that "Kayla was totally wasted" when the incident happened, but they didn't let it go.
"I'm so f*cking offended by Kayla's behavior last night," said fellow co-star Polly Brindle. "After a few drinks, she tries to make out with the married men in the office."
"She genuinely tried to kiss me," Stanland confirmed. He then revealed that she'd actually tried to do this twice.
All that drama went down during the first season of the show, but Stanaland had even more to say during a recent appearance on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast.
He said the kiss attempt "didn't happen while we were filming, but we are a tight-knit office, and we really did – for the most part – all become friends."
"One night, Kayla did try and kiss me. And then it happened another night as well. And so on the show, out of respect for her, I am just kind of trying to minimize it and brush past it so that there isn't drama," Stanaland continued.
"But that was something where I had to kind of set some hard lines and some boundaries and reconsider the social environment a bit. Nothing happened. It was just something that, you know, you don't do to somebody who is married."
However, his co-stars have not been so forgiving towards Cardona.
Alex Hall, who started off being close to Cardona, came out to rip her for that moment in a recent interview.
"Obviously, the whole Tyler thing, her trying to lure him into her car at the end of every night, that whole thing was very, very unsettling to me, and it put a huge rift in our work relationship, unfortunately," Hall told Entertainment Tonight.
"And on top of that, she became very entitled, and it's hard enough to work with somebody in this business -- and then having cameras in your face, and just getting to know each other -- it's very difficult."
We'll just have to wait for season two to see if they manage to hash things out.
The first season is available now on Netflix.