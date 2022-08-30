'Selling The OC' Star Alexandra Jarvis Wasn't Always A Realtor & Keeps Alabama Life A Secret
She's self-proclaimed as "the top-producing female agent in the office".
The newest Selling Sunset spinoff, Selling The OC, has hit Netflix and the audience can't get enough of the cast members, like Alexandra Jarvis.
The self-proclaimed "top-producer" at The Oppenheim Group has a unique background, and though she's selling million-dollar homes in Orange County, CA, she's a Southeastern girl at heart.
Jarvis is really from Alabama, but you would never know by a quick search. She never posts photos on her Instagram of her hometown, though she reveals her education in her professional bio.
"As an Alabama native, Alexandra radiates true southern hospitality and charm in her approach to real estate, driven by her upbringing and the belief that life is centered on the home and those who make it a home," the biography reads.
She received her undergraduate degree at Auburn University in Spanish and International Business before jet-setting across the country to sunny California, but she didn't start out selling homes.
The star attended UC Irvine School of Law and was an attorney litigating business matters. This career background translated well to her newest venture as a realtor, where she closed nearly $40 million in sales in her very first year in the industry.
Now, she's a television personality on the streaming service and is friendly with some of the Hollywood Hills franchise cast, like Chelsea Lazkani.
Davina Potratz also commented on the trailer she posted to Instagram saying, "can’t wait!! 🔥🔥😍🎬".
Jarvis is engaged and showed off the rock she got Christmas Day 2020. She spends her free time with her fiancé and walking along the coastline...when she's not involved in the show's drama, of course.
The series is now streaming and is trending on the television app, as well.
Narcity reached out to Alexandra Jarvis requesting for comment and will update this article upon response.