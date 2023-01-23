Tyler Stanaland Went On Vacation With A 'Selling The OC' Co-Star & He's Moving On Fast
He even matched with the co-worker on Hinge years ago.
People handle break-ups in many ways, but Selling the OC’s Tyler Stanaland is dealing with his in a seemingly public way.
The real estate agent is currently going through a divorce with his estranged wife, Brittany Snow, and his way of coping is hopping on a flight to the warm beaches of Dubai with his co-star Alex Hall, reported US Weekly.
Stanaland jetted off to Dubai a day after Snow filed for divorce at a Los Angeles court on January 20.
According to US Weekly, the Pitch Perfect actress cited “irreconcilable difference” as the reason for the divorce.
The two announced their separation on September 14 after two years of marriage.
While on holiday in the UAE, Stanaland was seen enjoying drinks at a bar with Hall, as seen in photos obtained by Page Six.
The two co-stars have also been posting stories of their trip since they landed in Dubai for the Atlantic Royal Hotel’s opening weekend.
In one of the stories, Hall filmed the two sitting by the pool and clinking their drinks.
Stanaland, on the other hand, has been posting stories of him surfing in the desert.
Neither of them has published any Instagram posts together.
For those who watched season one of Selling the OC, you know that Stanaland had caught the eyes of a few ladies on the show, particularly Kayla Cardona, who even tried to kiss the married real estate agent on the show.
During the first episode of Selling the OC, Hall even dropped the tea that she and Stanaland could have been a couple because the two matched on Hinge “years ago.”
It seems like there is a lot of history there, but there are no official reports about the status of their relationship.
Perhaps we'll see how their story plays out in the next season of the show.
Variety reports the Selling Sunset spinoff has been renewed for two more seasons and that production of season two is set to start this winter.
Season one of Selling the OC is available on Netflix.
