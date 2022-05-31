NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

'Selling Sunset's' Maya Vander Started A Miami Real Estate Firm & She Already Has Listings

It's all coming full circle as to why she left the show.

Florida Associate Editor
Maya Vander with a cup in her hand. Right: Maya Vander in professional-wear to show a listing.

Maya Vander with a cup in her hand. Right: Maya Vander in professional-wear to show a listing.

@themayavander | Instagram

Netflix's Selling Sunset cast has sparked drama and will see some changes for future seasons. Maya Vander said goodbye to West Hollywood and made a full-time move to Miami.

What solidified her action might be her newest announcement that isn't far off from her impressive resume — she's leading her own real estate company called The Maya Vander Group.

The real estate powerhouse already has listings and is promoting her company through her Instagram page, showing off tours of these mega-mansions with skyline views, which seems to be in her wheelhouse from her lavish California properties.

Vander's cast members seem to be supportive of this new move. Her former boss, Jason Oppenheim, commented on her announcement: "Yes maya!!!!👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️"

The star's castmate and colleague, Davina Potratz, also expressed her gratitude stating that she's proud of Vander.

Her team is taking part in selling properties located at the Mr. C Residences in Coconut Grove, a 21-story high-rise in downtown Miami.

If you're a true Selling Sunset fan, you might have seen this new life change coming. Vander foreshadowed her move on her social media months ago.

She posted a video on her timeline with her group's logo and captioned that the "south Florida real estate market is on fire!!"

Back then, she saw support from other castmates as well, such as Christine Quinn and Heather Rae Young.

Vander publishes tips on the market and also has a real estate course she mentions in her Instagram bio.

Now that the entrepreneur is full-time in Miami, maybe Netflix will consider a spin-off of her firm. Only time will tell.

