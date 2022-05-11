Chrishell Stause Of 'Selling Sunset' Shared How She Fell For Her Non-Binary Partner G Flip
"For me it is about the person. It is about their heart."
Chrishell Stause just shared more details about her budding romance with G Flip, after revealing that she's dating the non-binary Australian singer in the Selling Sunset reunion on Netflix.
Stause started dating G Flip after things ended with co-star Jason Oppenheim, and she says the reunion special missed a few things that she wants people to know.
The famous realtor took to her Instagram and posted an in-depth video about her relationship. She also said she hopes to be a "bridge" so people can better understand those who identify as non-binary.
"Sex is anatomical and gender is how someone identifies," she said in the video. "These two things are often confused."
She shared that she and G Flip developed a deep connection while working on a music video together, and that it "opened" her eyes to what the future could look like.
"For me, it is about the person. It is about their heart, and yes, there's that part of you that's like what you're attracted to, but for me, I am attracted to masculine energy, but I don't really care what the physical form is," she said.
"They really feel like they are a mix. They identify on both sides of male and female," explained Stause. "That's one of those things I personally find such a beautiful mix, and I think, you know, that's probably why we did connect on such a deep level so quickly."
Stause also addressed how things ended with Oppenheim.
"As much as I wish what I wanted in my last relationship aligned in the same things, it didn't, and that's OK," said Stause. "That doesn't diminish the love we have for each other — Jason and I — and how much we want each other to genuinely be happy."
Jason even showed his support for his ex by commenting: "such a beautiful video," followed by a red heart emoji.
She ended the video by saying: "I'm happy, and I hope that you all are as well."
Her current partner, G Flip, also showed up in the comments to call her "beautiful."
"Well said," they wrote, followed by a rainbow and heart emoji.
Safe to say, Stause and G Flip made an adorable couple, and we get to see more of them on May 13 when G Flip releases their music video featuring the two as each other's love interest.