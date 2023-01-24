Chrishell Stause & G-Flip Just Made Their TV Debut As A Couple & Had A Blast With The Cast
It wasn't on Selling Sunset!
It seems like Chrishell Stause and G-Flip’s relationship is still going strong, after the couple cameoed on their first TV show together.
Stause and G-Flip made a surprise appearance in the final episode of season three of The L Word: Generation Q, in which they each played themselves.
You know you’ve made it when you don’t have to play a character because you’re famous enough to be recognized as yourself on a show.
Stause even mentions Selling Sunset, the Netflix reality show which lifted her to fame.
The celebrity realtor posted a clip of her and G-Flip’s cameo on her Instagram and thanked the show for letting them be a part of the episode.
The clip starts with Stause entering the frame with a drink in hand for her partner, G-Flip, when a character on the show recognizes her and says, “shut up! I’m sorry. I love your show, and you are like, so much prettier in person.”
They then talk about Gigi Ghorbani, a lesbian realtor on the show portrayed by actor Sepideh Moafi. Stause says she even wants the fictional character to join the Selling Sunset team.
“Thank you @sho_thelword@showtime for letting us play! Gigi for next season of #SellingSunset,” read Statuses Instagram caption.
The couple were then seen out, partying with the cast of The L Word.
Stause first announced that she was in a relationship with non-binary Australian musician G-Flip during the reunion episode of Selling Sunset season 5, which aired in May of 2022.
During the reunion episode, she opened up about her new relationship and introduced G-Flip to the world as her partner.
"I have recently been spending a lot of time with someone that's very special to me," shared Stause. "Their name is G-Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/ them, and they are an extremely talented musician.”
Stause’s news about her new partner came after her shocking breakup with Jason Oppenheim, who was her romantic partner on the reality show.
Stause and G-Flip first met when the realtor starred in the Australian musician’s music video as their love interest, and the two hit it off from there.
Things appear to be going so well between the two that Stause has even made a few trips to Australia with her new partner since they started dating in 2022.