Chrishell Stause Just Had Surgery & Shared Why You Shouldn't Ignore 'Unexplained Cramps'
G Flip is "looking after" her while she recovers.
Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause experienced a health scare recently, and in her most recent update, she shared with her fans that she underwent a “minor surgery.”
The reality TV star posted a story on Instagram sharing with her 3.6 million followers that she spent her Wednesday in the hospital recovering from surgery to remove a “large ovarian cyst” that she didn't know she had.
The story featured an image of her in the hospital wearing a blue hospital gown, a mask, a hairnet and a hospital wristband with a caption that read: “had a minor surgery today and had a large ovarian cyst removed.”
She also thanked her doctor, Dr. Hakakha, in her story “for taking such good care of” her.
She explained that she didn't know about the cyst until she started experiencing discomfort that she couldn't explain.
She warned her fans never to overlook mystery symptoms because you never know how serious the underlying cause may be.
The luxury real estate realtor wrote, “If you have bad, unexplained cramps, don’t ignore it!”
Ovarian cysts are sacs filled with fluid that form in the ovaries, and many of them are harmless and painless, according to the Mayo Clinic. However, they can occasionally cause complications that require treatment, including surgery.
According to a study published on PubMed, approximately 7% of women worldwide develop an ovarian cyst at some point in their lives.
Stause seems to be in good spirits, and she also gave a shoutout to her partner G Flip for taking care of her post-op.
“Feeling good and being looked after by my (love),” wrote the tv personality with a purple heart emoji.
Stause revealed to the world that she was in a relationship with G Flip, a non-binary Australian musician, during the reunion episode of Selling Sunset in 2022.
They met during a music video shoot and have been together ever since. The cute couple frequently posts about each other on social media, and Stause even went to G Flip's native Australia a few times since they got together.
