'Selling Sunset' Exes Chrishell & Jason Just Hugged It Out With G Flip At The MTV Awards
Seems like everyone's moved on!
Most people couldn't imagine sharing a hug with their current partner and their ex, but Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim are not most people.
Stause, her ex Oppenheim and her current partner, G Flip, shared an intense but awkward embrace during the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday, and the cameras captured the odd moment for all to see.
In the clip that was shared on MTV’s Twitter, Stause can be seen hugging G Flip near the table where the other members of Selling Sunset were seated. Then her ex, Oppenheim, decided to join the intimate moment and insert himself into the hug.
Right after the hug, Stause can be seen saying to the camera: “What is happening?”
\u201cJust a lil\u2019 #SellingSunset moment with @Chrishell7, @gflipmusic, & @OppenheimJason to get you ready for the biggest night to be a fan. \n\nCatch it allllll at the 2022 #MTVAwards & the #MTVAwards: Unscripted TONIGHT starting at 8p on MTV! \u2728\u201d— MTV (@MTV) 1654463838
It might've been a bit cringe, but Stause, Oppenheim and G Flip showed that it's possible to move on amicably after a breakup.
Stause and Oppenheim were in a serious relationship previously to her getting with G Flip, and their relationship was heavily covered during the most recent season of Selling Sunset on Netflix.
Spoiler alert: despite seeming to be madly in love with one another, the two broke off their relationship because they couldn’t agree about having children.
During the reunion episode, things got a little bit emotional between the two when the topic of their relationship came up, and Oppenheim, who usually keeps his emotions off the camera, even shed a few tears.
Stause also revealed during the reunion that she's now dating G Flip, a non-binary rapper from Australia.
The pair met while shooting G Flip's music video, in which things get super steamy between them.
Stause opened up about dating G Flip in an Instagram video after the reunion, and Oppenheim showed up in the comments to support her at the time.
On Sunday, both Oppenheim and G Flip congratulated Stause for winning the MTV Award for Best Reality Star.
During her acceptance speech, she thanked her cast members on Selling Sunset, including Oppenheim, and then acknowledged her sexuality.
“I knew about this nomination before I said anything about my sexuality,” Stause said during the acceptance speech. “I’m not trying to get really deep with you guys, but the fact that this was voted on after means so much to me because I wasn’t really sure how that was going to go.”