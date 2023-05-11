'Selling Sunset' Star Chrishell Stause Married G Flip & 'Love Doesn't Always Go As Planned'
"I know people think I'm having a mid-life crisis, but I'm having an awakening."
Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and Aussie artist G Flip officially said: "I do!" Stause uploaded to her Instagram account on May 10 a montage of videos from "how it started" to "how it's going" and ended the clip with a photo of them at the altar.
"Love doesn’t always go as planned…Sometimes it’s immeasurably better," the reality star's caption read.
Stause finally got her happy ending as viewers watched her get divorced from This Is Us actor Justin Hartley to dating her boss, Jason Oppenheim, and then finally meeting her life partner.
"My darling, I adore and love you with all my heart. These are the sweetest words and this is cutest little edit 🥹🥹🥹
You make me so happy ❤️ thank you x," G Flip commented on the video.
Oppenheim, though an ex, gave the duo his wishes on their marriage:
"I am SO excited for this!! You and G are the most inspiring couple and the affection between you both is so pure. I love you two tons and am so lucky to have you both in my life. 😍 congrats!"
It started privately on the set of the non-binary singer's music video for their song "GET ME OUTTA HERE." Before clips of the video came out, the real estate celeb opened up about her relationship on the Selling Sunset reunion.
She filled in the edited blanks from the reunion and gave her fans context on her Instagram about her budding romance with her partner on May 10, 2022.
"For me, it is about the person. It is about their heart, and yes, there's that part of you that's like what you're attracted to, but for me, I am attracted to masculine energy, but I don't really care what the physical form is," she said.
Fans got to see what their romance looked like when the steamy visuals of the song were released and the two were making out seductively.
The lovers made their first TV debut together on Showtime's The L Word in January.
Selling Sunset's sixth season comes out on May 19, and in the trailer, there are scenes with G Flip and Stause together, where fans will see so much more of how the couple's relationship progressed.
"I know people think I'm having a mid-life crisis, but I'm having an awakening," Stause said in the audio for the trailer.
G Flip uploaded a TikTok last night of the couple drinking wine on the couch of them goofing around with the caption, "while our phones are absolutely blowing up right now this is what we are actually doing."
The honeymooners are clearly enjoying every bit of the love they're receiving from their announcement as well as basking in each other's company.