Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Says She's A Discount Shopper & She Buys Clothes At Costco
It's hard to afford those designer bags!
What's the secret to stocking your closet with designer bags, according to Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn?
It all comes down to budgeting, and that means finding places to spend less — such as Costco.
The Netflix reality star recently opened up about her spending habits in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. And while she absolutely loves her designer bags, she also confessed that she affords them by buying her clothes on the cheap.
That means that her closet is stuffed with everything from Balenciaga, Fendi and Gucci to Costco, Uniqlo and Hanes.
"I do like Costco," Quinn shared with WSJ, adding that she even owns black leggings from the wholesale company.
Although Quinn's Instagram may portray an image that the reality tv star is always dripped in designer from head to toe, that couldn't be further from the truth.
Quinn says she likes to buy her clothes from companies like Uniqlo, because you can get comfy outfits without "breaking the bank."
"It's all about sustainability," she said. "I'm not talking about the environment — although that's great — I'm talking about your wallet."
Her logic is that if you spend less on basics, you have more money left for designer clothes.
From the looks of her lifestyle, her logic may stand because she definitely has a lot of high-end clothing and doesn't hold back from flaunting it. The realtor regularly shows her client multi-million dollar listings while decked in designer brands, as seen on Selling Sunset.
Despite how appealing her life hack on affording designer clothing may sound, it's important to note that money isn't an object for the relator, who, in addition to her own success, is married to a multi-millionaire entrepreneur.
Christian Richard, Quinn's husband, is so loaded that he literally retired by the time he was 38 years old after he sold his tech company for $65 million in cash, reported Forbes.
So shopping at Costco to compensate for a $7,000 Chanel bag might make sense for Quinn, but most people will have to cut back a bit more if they want to get their hands on the same thing.