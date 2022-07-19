NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

glamping florida

You Can Go Glamping At This Florida State Park & Wake Up To Stunning Riverfront Views

It's like a resort in the wilderness. ⛺

Contributing Writer, Florida
A group of people kayaking down a river. Right: Glamping in Tampa.

@flovibez | Instagram, @timberlinetampa | Instagram

You can now go glamping at one of the best nature parks in Central Florida. It's located just 30 minutes outside of Tampa with resort-style tents for rent at Hillsborough River State Park.

The site stretches seven miles and offers those who go easy access to various trails and wonderful wildlife viewing. It also has stunning riverfront views, where you can just jump in a kayak and enjoy your surroundings.

Timberline Glamping offers a stay that includes a Keurig coffee maker, mini fridge, electrical outlets, two hammocks and even a picnic table.

@karen_reina311

Camping in style 😎🌿 Timberline Glamping #hillsboroughstatepark #timberlineglamping #tampa #glamping #letsgocamping #adventure #solotrip #outdoors #nature #realtor #fyp #foryou

The Safari Tents and Bell Tents are fully furnished and are a great options for couples, families or groups of friends. You can also choose from a queen or king-sized bed or opt for a bunk bed.

At your campsite, you can add fun items to your stay, like your very own s'mores kit or cornhole for an added fee.

When you wake up to the sounds of the environment and gorgeous natural sights, there are tons of things to do, such as hike and enjoy a nice picnic under pavilions, which were built in the 1930s.

You even can peruse the sparkling blues with a water vessel along the scenic river trail with companies like FloVibez Adventure Tours.

On your stroll along the different paths, you can see incredible sunsets that paint the sky hues of yellows and pinks.

Glamping at this park will make you feel like you're staying at a hotel with all of its amenities, only you're in a tent in the wilderness!

Timberline Glamping

Price: $154+

Address: 15402 U.S. 301 N. Thonotosassa, FL

Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're at a natural camping resort with gorgeous sunsets that paint the skies pink and riverfront views that make the perfect scenery for your next adventure.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

