Glamping At This Florida Ranch Will Make You Feel Like You're In An Old Western Film
Forget the beaches, you'll feel like you completely left the state. 🤠
There's a glamping resort in Florida located at a ranch near Orlando, and it doesn't look anything like the Sunshine State. Forget the beaches, this campsite looks like the set of an Old Western film and it's so charming!
Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo has various different stays, like wagon cabins, teepees and lodge suites. However, their luxurious tents might make for the perfect accommodation in the woods.
There's one king and two twin beds available in the 384 square foot space under the tent drapes.
Other amenities include a private picnic table, propane gas grill, air conditioning and a patio with mosquito netting.
You can escape the hot Florida heat, enjoy a nice meal and the outdoors on your own personal rental property. There are also two rocking chairs to watch the sunset.
There are plenty of things to do at the ranch to occupy yourself during the day, like participate in airboat rides, go in the pool, strengthen your archery skills, play miniature golf, enjoy horseback riding and so much more.
At night time, every Saturday, there's a rodeo show and when you wake up in the mornings, you won't have to worry about your morning caffeine fix. The luxury glamping sites get a fresh cup delivered, so you can start your day with a nice boost of energy.
To eat, you can find different dining and entertainment options like The Cattle Company, which is a steakhouse, or The River Ranch Saloon, a line-dancing bar. So, you might want to get your dancin' boots ready!
Whether you're adventurous and want to have fun at their rock-climbing wall or you just want to sit back, relax and enjoy the fresh air, there's really something to do that fancies everyone's interests.
The whole ranch is also perfect for some new content on your Instagram feed! The whole place looks like the backdrop to all the Western classics, you might just forget you're in Florida.
Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo
$45+/night
Address: 3200 River Ranch Blvd., River Ranch, FL
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
