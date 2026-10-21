Tangerine shines the spotlight on 2 Canadian businesses redefining modern entrepreneurship
When you picture an entrepreneur, what comes to mind? Someone in front of a whiteboard mapping out their next big idea? A founder pitching their vision to a room? The reality is that Canadian entrepreneurship looks a lot different today. From artists and digital creators to DIYers and side hustlers, Canadians are turning their passions, skills and ideas into businesses on their own terms.
In fact, the Modern Entrepreneur Report from Tangerine Bank in collaboration with PwC Canada found that 52% of business owners don't identify with the traditional definition of an "entrepreneur."
To spotlight businesses redefining what entrepreneurship looks like today, Tangerine Bank is launching Tangerine Storyfronts, an immersive pop-up experience that is giving Canadian business owners the opportunity to take over prime retail spaces in Toronto and Vancouver for a weekend.
Coinciding with Small Business Month and Small Business Week, Tangerine Storyfronts runs from October 23 to 25 and celebrates the launch of Tangerine Business, a new offering bringing together banking solutions, connections, insights and support designed for the modern entrepreneur. Business owners can join the waitlist to be among the first to learn when Tangerine Business products become available.
Here are the two businesses you can check out IRL, thanks to Tangerine Storyfronts:
From the kitchen to the canvas in Toronto
Paul Glyn-Williams aka SumArtist@SumArtist | Instagram
For Toronto artist Paul Glyn-Williams, better known as SumArtist, turning his creative ambitions into a full-time career didn't happen overnight.
Raised in Brampton, he started building his art career in Toronto while working as a chef. What began as a side hustle eventually became successful enough for him to trade the kitchen for the studio.
Today, he's the creative force behind SumArtist Studio Inc., producing everything from traditional paintings and digital graphics to graffiti, sculptures and custom fabrications.
His distinctive style blends vibrant colours with greyscale backgrounds, creating pieces that invite viewers to look a little closer.
His work has taken him a long way from those early commissions. From private collections and exhibitions across Toronto to high-profile murals honouring Jose Bautista and Vince Carter, SumArtist's art can now be found around the world, including in Japan, Portugal and Argentina.
From October 23 to 25, SumArtist will be taking over a storefront at 1086½ Queen Street West in Toronto, giving visitors the chance to shop his work in person for the first time, see him create a live art piece and discover the story behind his business.
A rainy-day problem becomes a Vancouver business
Laurel Murray@Kissamo | Instagram
Sometimes, a business idea starts with a problem that needs solving. For Vancouver entrepreneur Laurel Murray, it was her dog's rusty ID tags.
After repeatedly dealing with metal tags that couldn't stand up to the West Coast rain, she decided to create something better.
The result was Kissamo, a Canadian pet accessories brand that started with durable, lightweight ID tags designed to withstand the elements without sacrificing style.
Over more than seven years, Murray has grown Kissamo from a single product into a collection of Canadian-made pet tags, collars, leashes and other accessories.
She's built the business from the ground up, growing through word of mouth and now has ambitions to expand into international markets.
For Tangerine Storyfronts, Kissamo will be taking over 1174 Robson Street in Vancouver from October 23 to 25, where visitors and their pups can shop the brand, create a custom dog tag and discover the story behind Kissamo.
Supporting the modern entrepreneur
Although their businesses couldn't be more different, SumArtist and Murray share something important: They’re building businesses in ways that work for them, showing there's no one way to be an entrepreneur today. And that's exactly what Tangerine Storyfronts is celebrating.
Beyond business banking, Tangerine recognizes the important role community plays for entrepreneurs. The Modern Entrepreneur Report found that 87% of entrepreneurs surveyed value advice from people who have built businesses themselves. That's why Tangerine is building a community where entrepreneurs can connect, learn from one another and grow alongside others who understand the journey.
Tangerine Storyfronts builds on that support by giving two independent business owners a space to showcase what they've created, while celebrating the many ways Canadians are building businesses today.
Tangerine Storyfronts takes place October 23-25 at 1086½ Queen Street West in Toronto and 1174 Robson Street in Vancouver.
This content is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax or accounting advice.