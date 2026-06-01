4 small business owners who got started thanks to this FREE Futurpreneur workshop series
Participants can also win a $10,000 RBC Rock My Business Start-Up Award.
Do you have a great idea for a business, but feel stuck bringing it to life? Whether you just had your lightbulb moment or you're already bringing in some revenue, Futurpreneur's Rock My Business workshops could help you move your business forward.
Every month, aspiring entrepreneurs in Canada aged 18-39 participate in this free, three-part online program that provides them with the tools and skills they need to take the next step with their businesses. And for those who prefer learning in person, sessions are occasionally offered in select Canadian cities — stay tuned for future dates.
Here’s how the series works: It starts with Rock My Business Idea, where you'll get to refine and validate your concept. Next is Rock My Business Plan, where you learn to map out how your business will function. Finally, Rock My Cash Flow will help you understand the financial side of things — from startup costs to revenue projections and financial management.
Bonus: If you complete Rock My Business Plan and Rock My Cash Flow, you can enter the RBC Rock My Business Start-Up Awards, where eight award winners each receive $10,000 to help push their businesses even further. The Rock My Business series is delivered by Futurpreneur on behalf of Futurpreneur Foundation and RBC Foundation.
Narcity talked to four young entrepreneurs who took their businesses to the next level with the help of Rock My Business. And if there's one thing to take away from their experiences, it's that you're more ready than you think to take that next step toward starting your own business.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
Lashanna Graham — founder at Mosse
Lashanna GrahamCourtesy of Lashanna Graham
After her corporate job left her searching for something better, Lashanna Graham was inspired by her Caribbean heritage to launch Mosse, a health product business that incorporates sea moss.
"Mosse didn't come from a business plan, but a desire to build a life that genuinely felt like mine," she told Narcity.
Through the Rock My Business workshops, she was able to turn her idea into something real. "[They] helped me move from 'I think this could work' to 'here's how I can make this work,'" she said.
"The most valuable lesson was that a business plan isn't just a document for investors; it's a thinking tool. It forces you to pressure-test your idea before the market does."
Lashanna Graham accepts the RBC Rock My Business Start-Up Award.Courtesy of Futurpreneur
Upon completing Rock My Business Plan and Rock My Cash Flow, she entered the RBC Rock My Business Start-Up Awards and won $10,000.
For her, it was so much more than money: "It was the moment I stopped wondering if this was a real idea and started treating it like a real business.
"It funded everything I needed to go from an idea I believed in to a physical product I could put in someone's hands."
When asked about her advice for other aspiring business owners, she said, "The biggest opportunities don't wait for you to feel ready. You have to meet them where you are and build from there."
Tess Mayne — owner and speech-language pathologist at Words Plus
After 14 years in Ontario's public sector, speech-language pathologist Tess Mayne was inspired to start Words Plus, a private practice to provide better support to children who are autistic or benefit from Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC).
"[While] I knew how to be a speech-language pathologist, I didn’t know the first thing about business," she told Narcity.
It was through the Rock My Business workshop series that Tess was able to bring those worlds together.
"It pushed me to clearly define the problem, the audience, and the value I offer," she said of Rock My Business Idea, adding that Rock My Business Plan "highlighted areas I hadn’t fully thought through and helped me approach the business more strategically."
She found Rock My Cash Flow the most challenging: "It required me to acknowledge my value and allowed me to see that receiving fair compensation keeps me in business and helping people."
When she won the RBC Rock My Business Start-Up Award, she used the $10,000 to cover the initial costs for Words Plus so she could deliver the highest-quality care.
And the biggest lesson she took away from the workshops? "I learned I didn’t have to figure everything out on my own."
H. Kristine Wilson — owner and founder at AquaAg
H. Kristine Wilson accepts the RBC Rock My Business Start-Up Award.Courtesy of Futurpreneur
After honing her skills in aquaponics (a sustainable farming method that combines aquaculture and hydroponics) in Alberta, H. Kristine Wilson was ready to return home to Manitoba to put them into practice.
"I saw a real opportunity to sustainably provide locally grown fresh produce to Winnipeg and the surrounding area," she told Narcity. "I had the skills, I saw the gap, and I wanted to do something meaningful with both."
But she ran into a challenge familiar to entrepreneurs everywhere: "I felt overwhelmed by the sheer number of tasks involved in starting a business — developing a solid business plan, understanding cash flow — it all seemed daunting."
Looking for help, she signed up for the free Rock My Business workshop series.
"The workshops shifted me from relying on instinct to moving forward with purpose, direction and a stronger sense of what my business can become."
She says Rock My Cash Flow was particularly useful: "Understanding cash flow [moved] my mindset from guessing to making informed decisions, and it gave me a much stronger sense of financial confidence moving forward."
Also a recipient of a $10,000 RBC Rock My Business Start-Up Award, she said the funds will make a huge difference for AquaAg.
"With this support, we can build smarter, extend our growing season, and move closer to a more resilient, sustainable business model. It's directly accelerating the foundation we need to reach full-scale production."
"Futurpreneur has been a genuine partner in this journey."
Danielle Pierre — founder and futurist at Danielle Nadine Pierre Atelier
Danielle PierreCourtesy of Danielle Pierre
As an expert in research, analysis, planning and design, Danielle Pierre signed up for the Rock My Business workshops to solidify key aspects of an already evolving independent business.
"I needed a little push towards putting my business idea into plain language," Danielle told Narcity, adding that Rock My Business Idea "confirmed what [it was] about my work that excited other people.
"This was a chance for me to ask myself, 'Okay, what if you got a business loan? What startup costs might I encounter? What would an ideal month of operation look like?' Up to this point, I had not asked myself these types of questions.
"The space that Futurpreneur creates is very low stakes and quite welcoming," said Danielle. "Give it a try, if for no other reason than to think through your own ideas. It's free to attend and delivered virtually, so you really have nothing to lose."
You can read more about the experience on Danielle's Substack.
Students in person at a Rock My Business workshop. Courtesy of Futurpreneur
"It is inspiring to see young Canadians start their business journeys and contribute to their local economy," said Gayle Corcoran, Senior Director, Social Impact, RBC.
"At RBC, we believe in equipping the next generation with the skills for a thriving future, because when young entrepreneurs succeed, Canada succeeds. That's why we're proud to work with Futurpreneur to help ambitious young minds transform innovative ideas into businesses built to last."
Since launching in 1996, Futurpreneur has helped over 16,600 Canadian small businesses get off the ground across every province and territory. The not-for-profit is the only one of its kind in Canada, offering loan financing, mentorship and resources to help aspiring business owners aged 18-39 bring their visions to life.
If you're sitting on a business idea and ready to bring it to life, check out Rock My Business. Who knows? You may end up with $10,000 to put toward your dream.
To learn more and sign up for Rock My Business, visit Futurpreneur's website or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.