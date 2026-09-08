B.C. teen chased by someone wearing Cat in the Hat costume, police investigating

Teen chased by someone in Cat in the Hat costume
Teen chased by someone in Cat in the Hat costume
A person dressed in a Cat in the Hat costume is shown in this Aug. 24, 2026, police handout photo taken from a security camera in West Kelowna, B.C.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - West Kelowna RCMP (Mandatory Credit)
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Police in West Kelowna, B.C., say they're looking for someone who was wearing a Cat in the Hat costume when they allegedly chased a teenager walking in the Okanagan community.

RCMP have not released additional details, other than saying the girl was able to get home safely and the suspect has not been identified.

The Mounties have, however, released a photo showing the suspect standing on a street at night wearing a full Cat in the Hat suit complete with the character's distinctive red-and-white striped hat,

Police describe the incident as a "concerning prank" and say wearing the costume is not a criminal offence, but following another person in a manner that causes them to fear for their safety may constitute criminal harassment.

The Cat in the Hat is a well-known character who first appeared in the book of the same name by Theodor "Dr. Seuss" Geisel in 1957, going on to inspire a 2003 live-action movie starring Canadian actor Mike Myers.

West Kelowna RCMP are asking anyone with dash-camera or security footage from around 9 p.m. on Aug. 24 in the 2,000 block of Shamrock Drive to contact them.

"Regardless of whether the individual intended the behaviour as a joke, following a young person and causing them to fear for their safety is extremely concerning," Cpl. Devon Gerrits says in a statement issued Tuesday.

"People should understand that behaviour intended as a prank can have serious consequences when it causes another person to reasonably fear for their safety."

Police say they're also reminding parents to tell their children to move toward a safe, populated location if they believe they are being followed, and to contact a trusted adult and call 911 if they are in immediate danger.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2026.

By The Canadian Press | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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