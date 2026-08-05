Peter Mansbridge says 'the GOAT' Lloyd Robertson changed the face of TV news

'The GOAT': Peter Mansbridge remembers Lloyd Robertson
'The GOAT': Peter Mansbridge remembers Lloyd Robertson
CTV news anchor Lloyd Robertson takes his glasses off after his penultimate newscast on Thursday Sept. 1, 2011.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Writer

Peter Mansbridge says Lloyd Robertson changed the face of TV news.

Robertson, who was chief anchor at CTV News for decades, died Tuesday at age 92.

Mansbridge, former chief correspondent for CBC News, says Robertson's move from CBC to CTV in 1976 changed the landscape for TV journalists and the public who watched them from home.

Robertson left the public broadcaster because he believed that TV anchors should do more than just read a prompter: they should be true journalists.

At the time, CBC wasn't willing to let its anchors report, but CTV told Robertson they would expand the job description if he joined the network.

Mansbridge called it "a triumph" not only for Robertson but for all TV anchors in Canada, because CBC realized it would have to adapt to compete with CTV.

"In the sports world, they have this term -- the GOAT. They talk about particular athletes being the greatest of all time," Mansbridge said on a video call from his home in Stratford, Ont. 

"Lloyd was the GOAT."

Robertson was remembered also by Prime Minister Mark Carney, who wrote on social media that he was mourning with the journalist's family.

"For more than six decades, Lloyd Robertson helped Canadians make sense of the world. For millions of us, he was a familiar face in our living rooms. A reassuring voice in moments of uncertainty. A calm and steady presence through the moments that shaped our nation," Carney wrote.

Lisa LaFlamme, who took over from Robertson when he retired from CTV in 2011, called Robertson "a true giant." 

"Canada has lost a broadcast legend. I have lost a teacher, a trusted friend, and someone who helped shape both my career and my life," she wrote on Instagram.

Evan Solomon, a federal cabinet minister and former TV journalist, wrote on X that Robertson was "a mentor to many and a true friend to the country."

"I once asked him for his advice, and what made his CTV newscast so trusted and popular. He said his motto was always: 'be first and be friendly.'  He was both. He was also  trusted," Solomon wrote.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2026.

By Nicole Thompson | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Lloyd Robertson, one of Canada's most recognizable news anchors, dies at 92

Longtime CTV News anchor Lloyd Robertson dies

Elmer MacKay, longtime Progressive Conservative MP for Nova Scotia, dead at 89

Longtime Nova Scotia MP Elmer MacKay dies

Ontario is home to a 'sixth great lake' with crystal water beaches and postcard-worthy towns

It's a summer oasis.

This Ontario park is a stunning summer gem with 20 km of silky beaches and a floating boardwalk

It's a beautiful spot to explore.

Ontario is home to Canada's best beach with silky sandbars and shimmering warm waters

Grab your goggles!

This government payment in August is giving more than $200 to some Canadians

The payment date is coming up.

Lloyd Robertson, one of Canada's most recognizable news anchors, dies at 92

Longtime CTV News anchor Lloyd Robertson dies

Hershey's chocolate is being recalled in Canada and here's which products are affected

You might have these items in your pantry.

Police found blood on jacket Montreal girl was wearing when her body was found

Blood found on nine-year-old girl’s jacket

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, August 4 are out and there's a $20 million jackpot

Maxplus prizes have been won!

Seven more belugas on the move from Marineland to U.S. aquarium

Seven more belugas on the move from Marineland

Calls emerge for U.S. refugee status as group helps Jewish families flee Canada

U.S. group helping Jewish families flee Canada