Colorado Has Impressive Sand Dunes That Look Like You Stepped Into The Sahara Desert
You can get views of the Milky Way Galaxy at night time! 🌌
If an African adventure is calling your name, Colorado might just have the next best thing. Great Sand Dunes National Park is just as impressive as the vast Sahara Desert and it's a spectacular retreat from everyday reality.
It is a 30-mile stretch of golden sand that reach as far as the eye can see. They are reportedly the tallest dunes in North America.
You can explore the 750-foot hills in all their glory any time as the park is open 24/7 year-round. If you want to add some adrenaline to your unique adventure, you can sand sled down the dunes, perfect for thrill-seekers missing the snowy slopes.
It's essential to bring or rent a board or sled before you arrive, as the National Park Service will not provide them. There are many available options close to the park.
The area is also known for its campgrounds, as it has epic stargazing in the night skies. You can stay at Piñon Flats, which, for individuals is $20/night. It's open April-October, so now's the perfect time to make a reservation.
You can also go backpacking around the dunes and even look for area campgrounds near the visitor's center.
No matter where you are on-site, you'll spend your evenings watching breathtaking sunsets, fall asleep to views of the Milky Way Galaxy and wake up to a striking sunrise giving you memories of a lifetime.
It's all of the excitement of the Sahara, minus having to worry about an 18-hour flight across the ocean. After all, there's so much more to Colorado than the Rockies.
Great Sand Dunes National Park
Price: $15-25
Address: 11999 State Highway 150, Mosca, CO
Why You Need To Go: These dreamy dunes are almost as good as visiting those of the Sahara, plus you can board or sled down the golden sandy hills.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on May 7, 2020.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.