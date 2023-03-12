The 'Loneliest Whale In The World' Has Died In Ontario & The Tributes Are Heartbreaking
She was the last orca held in social isolation in North America.
Kiska, an orca who has been called "the loneliest whale in the world," has died at Marineland in Niagara Falls, Ontario.
According to CBC, the news was confirmed by a spokesperson for the province's solicitor general on Thursday, March 9.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
According to the outlet, Kiska was captured in Icelandic waters in 1979 and was believed to be 47 years old at the time of her death.
During her capture, another Orca named Keiko was also taken into captivity, who later starred in Free Willy and lived with Kiska for a few years at the Ontario theme park before being returned to the wild.
According to The Whale Sanctuary Project, which gave Kiska the title of the loneliest whale in the world, the orca died of a bacterial infection.
They also note that, before her death, she was "the only captive orca in North America held in social isolation from any other marine mammal." As well, she had five calves that all died young.
On social media, many expressed heartbreak over Kiska's death and her living conditions for the past few decades.
"While I’m saddened by your death, you are no longer anyone’s to capture, display and profit off," tweeted one person. "May you always be free and happy in your next life."
"RIPKiska. Now you're free from solitary confinement," said another. "Thanks to changes to federal legislation, Kiska will be the last Orca to ever be in captivity in Canada."
"This honestly made me cry, so so sad," one user tweeted. "So cruel to keep her trapped like that for so many years."
Back in 2021, footage of Kiska "floating listlessly" was taken by former Marineland marine mammal trainer Phil Demers. He said that people could hear her calling out for other orcas.
Later that year, footage of the whale "bashing her head against the wall" prompted people to demand her release.
Narcity Canada reached out to Marineland regarding Kiska's death but did not hear back by the time of publication.