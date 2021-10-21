The Most Desired Places For Canucks To Buy A Home South Of The Border All Sound So Dreamy
We can feel the warmth already.
The top destinations south of the border where Canadians want to buy a home have been revealed, and it's probably not shocking that many are craving year-round warmth.
A study conducted by Point2, which covers real estate market trends and news, analyzed real estate keywords in combination with destinations in the Americas.
In its findings, Mexico and the U.S. came out on top as the two most sought-after destinations for Canadians to purchase a second home.
"The three locations that dominate Canadians' imaginations and attract the most searches are Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen and Tulum," said Point2 on searches relating to Mexico.
"Canadians' preferred locations in the U.S. are well-known, popular cities like New York and Las Vegas, but also amazing, tropical-weather destinations like Hawaii and Florida," the study read. "What's more, these search patterns show that, while some Canadians are interested in the more notorious or legendary American cities, others move south for the amazing weather in Texas and Arizona, or the beaches in Florida."
Coming in third place on the list is Costa Rica, followed by Barbados, U.S. Virgin Islands, Panama, Dominican Republic, Belize, Bahamas, and then Honduras.
It seems like we Canucks are really in need of that Vitamin D!
