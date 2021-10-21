Trending Tags

The Most Desired Places For Canucks To Buy A Home South Of The Border All Sound So Dreamy

We can feel the warmth already.

Kobby Dagan | Dreamstime, Fotomak | Dreamstime

The top destinations south of the border where Canadians want to buy a home have been revealed, and it's probably not shocking that many are craving year-round warmth.

A study conducted by Point2, which covers real estate market trends and news, analyzed real estate keywords in combination with destinations in the Americas.

In its findings, Mexico and the U.S. came out on top as the two most sought-after destinations for Canadians to purchase a second home.

Point2

"The three locations that dominate Canadians' imaginations and attract the most searches are Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen and Tulum," said Point2 on searches relating to Mexico.

"Canadians' preferred locations in the U.S. are well-known, popular cities like New York and Las Vegas, but also amazing, tropical-weather destinations like Hawaii and Florida," the study read. "What's more, these search patterns show that, while some Canadians are interested in the more notorious or legendary American cities, others move south for the amazing weather in Texas and Arizona, or the beaches in Florida."

Coming in third place on the list is Costa Rica, followed by Barbados, U.S. Virgin Islands, Panama, Dominican Republic, Belize, Bahamas, and then Honduras.

It seems like we Canucks are really in need of that Vitamin D!

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

After staying at home for a year and a half, I wanted my first vacation to be extraordinary. Rather than heading to a tropical resort or charming European city, I explored a part of Canada I've never seen before: Vancouver Island.

We all know that Canada is a land of beauty, but there are some truly wonderful small towns across the country that you may have never even heard of.

Travel + Leisure recently released a list of the 12 best small towns in Canada that "deliver on adventure, charm, and hospitality" and they look absolutely wonderful.

If you've ever wanted to visit the West coast, now is a perfect time because Expedia is having a fall sale.

If you've ever wanted to experience the Northern Lights without freezing your butt off, this experience through rural Manitoba might just be for you.

Manitoba-based company Frontiers North Adventures has a specialized Tundra Buggy* that'll carry you through the spectacular sights of the Northern landscape, all while in the comfort of a heated vehicle with panoramic views from a viewing platform and even a bathroom on board.

