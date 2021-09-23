The Source Is Hiring Across Canada & You Could Win A PlayStation 5 If You Get The Job
Canadian residents can get a guaranteed Zoom interview if they meet the basic requirements.
The process of finding a new job — especially one that you love — can be tough. With their Zoom Hiring Day, The Source is aiming to make the job hunt a whole lot easier.
Canadian residents looking for employment can drop in for a live virtual chat with a recruiter at The Source. Simply jump on Zoom, introduce yourself and ask any questions to a recruiter and get an opportunity to be interviewed for a job on the spot.
The Source is currently hiring for part-time, seasonal and full-time retail-based roles across the country. There are plenty of reasons why a position with The Source should be on your radar, just a few of those being the inclusive team, awesome discounts, rewards and recognition, competitive benefits, charity engagement, flexible hours and room to grow within this Canadian company.
It's definitely a bonus if you have sales or retail experience, but don't worry, it's not required.
Plus, until October 31, you'll have the chance to win a PlayStation 5 console if you land the job. Talk about perks on perks!
The Source is looking for new Associates that are passionate about tech. From Sales Associates to retail leaders, there are many positions to consider. Whether you're looking for a full-time role or something to fit your busy lifestyle, The Source has an opportunity for you.
You can check out the available positions on The Source's career page, chat live with a recruiter or even have an on-the-spot interview at one of their Zoom hiring events. Find a new job on your own time, from the convenience of home. Check out the details below to meet a recruiter live at a Zoom event:
- Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ottawa: every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. EST using this Zoom link.
- Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, Northwest Territories and Yukon: every Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. PST using this Zoom link.
- Manitoba and Ontario (excluding Ottawa): every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST using this Zoom link.
