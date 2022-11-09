The US Didn't See A Huge Republican 'Red Wave' & Twitter Is Thanking Gen Z
"Gen Z saving us from the world we’ve given them 💔💜💚"
After the polls closed on Election Day in the U.S. on Tuesday, many were expecting the Republican Party to have big victories that would lead to a "red wave." However, while Republican candidates won some races across the country, they didn’t claim a full triumph.
With some surprise winnings from the Democratic Party, Twitter users have taken it to the social media platform to thank Gen Z and Millennials for casting their votes.
\u201cGen Z is about to end the careers of several Republican politicians. \n\nThey pissed off the wrong generation.\u201d— Santiago Mayer (@Santiago Mayer) 1667900127
Even Gen Zers themselves used the website to show pride in their participation during the 2022 Midterm Elections.
\u201cIf it wasn\u2019t for Gen-Z, there would have been a red wave. \n\nThe polling shows that OUR generation voted for Democrats more than any other age group. WE are the reason Democracy will stand. \n\nWe now have a seat at the table. Time to start listening.\u201d— Olivia Julianna \ud83d\uddf3 (@Olivia Julianna \ud83d\uddf3) 1667974240
"The GOP is about to meet Gen Z, and I promise you they won’t like us," tweeted activist Jack Cocchiarella.
Actor Pedro Pascal even jumped into the conversation, adding that Gen Z was "saving us from the world we’ve given them."
On the same note, Maxwell Alejandro Frost’s victory makes him the first Gen Zer elected to Congress. The 25-year-old of Cuban descent will represent Florida’s 10th Congressional District.
\u201cWE WON!!!! History was made tonight. We made history for Floridians, for Gen Z, and for everyone who believes we deserve a better future. I am beyond thankful for the opportunity to represent my home in the United States Congress. #FL10\u201d— Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@Maxwell Alejandro Frost) 1667956769
