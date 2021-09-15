Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
EN - News

The Woolly Mammoth Could Be Making A Comeback On Earth & Start Roaming The Arctic Again

Has this company never watched Jurassic Park?!

The Woolly Mammoth Could Be Making A Comeback On Earth & Start Roaming The Arctic Again
Planetfelicity | Dreamstime

There is a possibility that the woolly mammoth could once again roam the Earth if a new company gets its way, with a plan that's giving off major Jurassic Park vibes.

Colossal Laboratories & Biosciences, a new advanced genetics and biosciences company, has revealed that its first "de-extinction" project will be to resurrect the woolly mammoth — or, more specifically, a cold-resistant elephant that will have the same core biological traits as the ancient animal.

The goal is to have it walk, look and sound just like a woolly mammoth and have the same habitat: the arctic.

Colossal wants to revive the extinct animal to slow the melting of the arctic permafrost, prevent the emission of greenhouse gases trapped in the permafrost layer, revert forests back into natural arctic grasslands, save modern elephants from extinction and more.

To do this, the company is set to use genetic engineering with DNA from woolly mammoths and modern Asian elephants. DNA from the ancient animals is available because many of them who died were sealed in ice and preserved.

According to Global News, the company is aiming to produce mammoth elephant calves within the next six years and then establish wild populations in North America and northern Eurasia in the future.

Dashcam Captures Toronto Woman's Disturbing Racist Encounter With An Angry Driver

A man can be seen yelling racial slurs and spitting at a woman.

Michelle Kyi | YouTube, Michelle Kyi | YouTube

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

A Toronto woman has posted dashcam footage of her racist encounter with an angry driver to YouTube, and she told Narcity she plans to press charges.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto's Homeless Community & Encampment Supporters Protest Charges Laid By TPS

Police arrested three people today.

Lance McMillan | Narcity

This morning, the Encampment Support Network Toronto (ESNTO) held a press conference outside Mayor John Tory's condo in support of "the 50+ encampment residents & defenders ticketed/charged for standing up against the City's brutal evictions," they said on Twitter.

On September 14, ESNTO informed their followers on Twitter to come down to Mayor Tory's condo on the morning of September 16. According to a news release issued on September 16, Toronto Police arrested three people today, and eight more are wanted for the protests against the clearing of the homeless encampment at Lamport Stadium back in July.

Keep Reading Show less

The Details Of Saskatchewan's Vaccine Passport Just Dropped & Here's Where You'll Need It

Be sure you're in the know!

Government of Saskatchewan | Facebook, Scott Prokop | Dreamstime

The details of Saskatchewan's vaccine passport are officially here after being teased just hours earlier by the province's premier.

During a press conference Thursday, September 16, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced that the province's vaccine passport is set to launch on October 1, following a rise in COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations.

Keep Reading Show less