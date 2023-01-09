The World's Biggest Bounce House Is Coming To Four Florida Cities & It's A Childhood Dream
Adults can join in on the fun!
The world's biggest bounce house is coming to four different Florida cities throughout the course of 2023, and it's not only for kids but also adults. The company tours across the U.S. and they are kicking off the year in the Sunshine State.
The inflatable attraction hosted by The Big Bounce America will start in Miami on January 14-15 and 27-29 at Ives Estates Park. Then it will head to Orlando at Dezerland Park on February 4-5 and 10-11. It will travel north to Jacksonville at Riverfront Plaza February 17-19 and make its way west to Tampa at the Florida State Fairgrounds March 10-12.
The adults-only session is $41 for three hours of jumping as well as going through different obstacle courses. It's a blow-up amusement park that covers a 16,000-square-foot area. It also towers 32 feet overhead.
The inflatable theme park comes with various different bounce houses. You can jump in a relatively "flat" bounce house. There's also a giant obstacle course that includes a "rock" wall and slides. There is even a DJ in the middle of it for you and your friends to dance to...if you can hold your balance!
The two newest houses include an air space theme that has a massive slide and a sports arena, where you can play different games and show your competitive side.
There are different sessions to choose from as well that make the event family-friendly for toddlers to adults and it's such an exciting nostalgic experience.
All you have to do is take off your shoes and be a part of a Guinness-certified record. Who knows, maybe you'll even see confetti and beach balls inside the park to make things even more magical.
The Big Bounce America
Price: $41
Why You Need To Go: It's a 16,000-square-foot inflatable theme park that is traveling all around Florida. You can bounce, play sports and even get competitive in an obstacle course with your friends.