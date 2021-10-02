There Are More Dazzling Meteor Showers To Come In 2021 & You Can See Them Across Canada
One of the best meteor showers of the year is happening in December! 🌠
As we head into the final months of the year, there are still some spectacular celestial events coming up including a bunch of meteor showers to end off 2021.
So here is everything you need to know about meteor showers for the rest of the year including when to keep your eyes on the sky — you don't need a telescope to take in these sights — for the best chance at catching a shooting star from anywhere in North America!
Draconid Meteor Shower
When: October 8
Details: With the Draconids, the radiant point is highest in the sky as darkness descends. That means more shooting stars are likely to streak across the sky in the evening rather than the hours after midnight like with other meteor showers. The Draconids typically only have a few meteors per hour.
Orionid Meteor Shower
When: October 21
Details: A full moon will accompany the Orionids in the sky this year which could make viewing difficult but the shower produces fast-moving meteors that have persistent trains. Plus, there are sometimes bright fireballs that could overcome the light from the moon. The Orionids are typically best in the hours before dawn.
South Taurid Meteor Shower
When: November 4 to November 5
Details: The peak of this meteor shower will happen close to a new moon which means moonlight won't interrupt the show. It's best to view it just after midnight. While the Taurids usually only produce about five meteors per hour, the shower is known for having a high percentage of fireballs so keep an eye out!
North Taurid Meteor Shower
When: November 11 to November 12
Details: At the shower's peak, you can expect to see about five meteors per hour with the most coming at or around midnight. The Taurid meteors are often slow-moving but sometimes very bright.
Leonid Meteor Shower
When: November 16 to November 17
Details: The Leonids tend to really pick up steam after midnight and produce the greatest number of meteors just before dawn. During the peak of this shower, you should be able to see 10 to 15 meteors per hour in the darkness of night.
Geminid Meteor Shower
When: December 13 to December 14
Details: The Geminids are one of the best meteor showers in the northern hemisphere. Its shooting stars are typically bright, bold and white which means they might be able to overpower the light from the moon during the peak night. The greatest number of meteors are expected to streak across the sky in the hours after midnight, specifically around 2 a.m. local time.
Ursid Meteor Shower
When: December 22
Details: Typically, the Ursids offer up five to 10 meteors per hour in predawn hours during its peak. While a bright moon will disrupt the shower this year, you might still want to take a look at the sky to try and see some shooting stars.