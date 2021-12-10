Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do

The Geminid Meteor Shower Will Be So Epic This Year & Here's How To Watch In Ontario

NASA says it's one of the best! 💫🤩

The Geminid Meteor Shower Will Be So Epic This Year & Here's How To Watch In Ontario
Belish | Dreamstime, Rinus Baak | Dreamstime

Calling all stargazers: there is going to be an absolutely incredible meteor shower next week, and you won't want to miss out.

According to NASA, the Geminid meteor shower usually peaks by mid-December and is the "best and most reliable" of the year.

These comets can be spotted starting December 4 through December 17, but according to EarthSky, the greatest time to catch them in the night sky is early next week on December 13 and 14 (that is, so long as the nights are clear.)

NASA reports that when the Geminids are at their most active, viewers can see about 120 meteors per hour. The shower tends to start earlier and usually kicks off around 9 or 10:00 p.m. The space administration also recommends giving yourself at least 30 minutes in the dark for your eyes to adjust to the dark skies, too.

The Perseid meteor shower, which happens in mid-August, boasts 50 to 80 meteors an hour and can peak up to 90 meteors per hour, so there are way more comets to catch for the upcoming celestial event.

In order to catch the Geminid meteor shower, Ontarians will want to make sure they are away from the bright city lights that cloud the night skies.

Ontarians can hit up one of the few Dark-Sky Preserve designated parks, which according to Parks Canada are Bruce Peninsula National Park, Fathom Five National Marine Park and Point Pelee National Park. These Dark-Sky Preserves are "protected areas that make a special commitment to protect and preserve the night, reducing or eliminating light pollution in all forms." So, their lack of light pollution will make for incredible stargazing spots.

Torrance Barrens Dark-Sky Preserve is also a great spot for stargazing in Muskoka, but if you want to stay in the 6ix, then High Park is your best bet.

Be sure to keep up with the weather reports though, because that could seriously affect the viewing conditions of the Geminids. Ontario's weather is currently calling for heavy rain and wind that may cause flash flooding and power outages, so fingers crossed it's clear skies come Monday.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

A Super Rare Lunar Eclipse Is Happening This Week & All Of Canada Will Be Able To See It

It's the longest partial lunar eclipse in 581 years! 🌙

Gaëtan Othenin-Girard | Unsplash

Get ready because an extremely rare lunar eclipse is happening this week that will turn the moon red for people all across Canada!

The full moon will pass through Earth's shadow on the night of November 18 and into the early morning hours of November 19, creating a partial lunar eclipse that misses out on being a total eclipse by just a sliver.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Dark Sky Preserves Across Canada With The Most Majestic Views For Stargazing

Where meteor showers and the northern lights dance across the sky. ✨🌠

@ericwongphotos | Instagram, @canadasbackyard | Instagram

Whether you're an amateur stargazer or a seasoned astronomer, dark sky preserves at national parks in Canada are such perfect places to see stars, planets, meteor showers, galaxies and even the northern lights.

Dark sky preserves are designated by the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada as spots where light pollution is reduced or eliminated which allows people to better enjoy the celestial landscape.

Keep Reading Show less

NASA Is Recruiting Crews To Help Get To Mars & The Hiring Process Is So Intense

The job involves simulating what it's like to live on the Red Planet! 🚀

@nasa | Instagram, @nasa | Instagram

There are NASA Mars mission jobs available right now and the hiring process is so intense that it could take up to 13 months to complete.

NASA is accepting applications to participate as the crew of a one-year CHAPEA mission that will start in Fall 2022. CHAPEA is a series of missions that will simulate year-long stays on Mars, including simulated spacewalks, crop growth, meal preparation, exercise and maintenance work, and the results could impact future NASA missions to the surface of Mars.

Keep Reading Show less

NASA's Mars Helicopter Is Set To Take Flight This Weekend & Here's What To Expect

It could be the first powered, controlled flight on another planet in human history. 🚁
NASAJPL | Twitter NASA

NASA is looking to make history yet again this weekend with the first flight of its Mars helicopter "Ingenuity."

The flight is currently scheduled to occur on Sunday, April 11, at around 10:54 p.m. EST, and NASA TV will be airing live coverage as the team at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in southern California receives flight data at around 3:30 a.m. EST.

Keep Reading Show less