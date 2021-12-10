The Geminid Meteor Shower Will Be So Epic This Year & Here's How To Watch In Ontario
NASA says it's one of the best! 💫🤩
Calling all stargazers: there is going to be an absolutely incredible meteor shower next week, and you won't want to miss out.
According to NASA, the Geminid meteor shower usually peaks by mid-December and is the "best and most reliable" of the year.
These comets can be spotted starting December 4 through December 17, but according to EarthSky, the greatest time to catch them in the night sky is early next week on December 13 and 14 (that is, so long as the nights are clear.)
NASA reports that when the Geminids are at their most active, viewers can see about 120 meteors per hour. The shower tends to start earlier and usually kicks off around 9 or 10:00 p.m. The space administration also recommends giving yourself at least 30 minutes in the dark for your eyes to adjust to the dark skies, too.
The Perseid meteor shower, which happens in mid-August, boasts 50 to 80 meteors an hour and can peak up to 90 meteors per hour, so there are way more comets to catch for the upcoming celestial event.
In order to catch the Geminid meteor shower, Ontarians will want to make sure they are away from the bright city lights that cloud the night skies.
Ontarians can hit up one of the few Dark-Sky Preserve designated parks, which according to Parks Canada are Bruce Peninsula National Park, Fathom Five National Marine Park and Point Pelee National Park. These Dark-Sky Preserves are "protected areas that make a special commitment to protect and preserve the night, reducing or eliminating light pollution in all forms." So, their lack of light pollution will make for incredible stargazing spots.
Torrance Barrens Dark-Sky Preserve is also a great spot for stargazing in Muskoka, but if you want to stay in the 6ix, then High Park is your best bet.
Be sure to keep up with the weather reports though, because that could seriously affect the viewing conditions of the Geminids. Ontario's weather is currently calling for heavy rain and wind that may cause flash flooding and power outages, so fingers crossed it's clear skies come Monday.
