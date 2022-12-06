The Geminids Are Coming Soon & Here's Where To Watch The 'Best' Meteor Shower In Ontario
You can see up to 120 Geminids per hour!
The Geminids meteor shower is set to peak mid-December, and you'll be able to watch dazzling meteors flash across Ontario's skies.
This meteor shower is one of the "best" showers in the Northern Hemisphere, with up to 120 bright, white, and bold meteors filling up the sky per hour in ideal conditions, according to EarthSky.
What is the best time to see the Geminids?
The Geminids run from November 19 to December 24, but they are the best at their peak.
This year, the meteor shower will peak on December 14 and start at around 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to NASA.
The shower will be at its highest radiant at 2 a.m., but there will be a "bright moon" during the morning of December 14, so EarthSky recommends trying to catch the show earlier in the evening on December 13 and 14 or during the moonlight.
Where in the sky should I look for the Geminid meteor shower?
The Geminids meteor shower is best viewed in the northern hemisphere, but it can still be seen in the southern hemisphere.
When it comes to where to look in the sky, EarthSky says you'll be able to see meteors all over the sky and recommends you lie down with a friend and watch for spurts.
"When you’re meteor-watching, it’s good to bring along a buddy. Then two of you can watch in different directions. When someone sees one, call out, 'Meteor!' This technique will let you see more meteors than one person watching alone will see."
Why is it called Geminids?
The Geminids are named after the Gemini constellation, according to NASA.
Since the meteor shower's radiant (which is where they appear) is the constellation Gemini, the meteor shower got the namesake Geminids.
Although NASA does warn sky watchers not to just look towards the Gemini constellation to see Geminids since they do appear all over the sky.
Where can I see the meteor shower in Ontario?
When it comes to watching a meteor shower, you'll want to find the darkest sky you can.
NASA recommends finding a dark sky away from city or street lights and slotting in 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the dark.
Ontario has plenty of dark sky preserves where you can enjoy optimal viewings, such as Bluewater Outdoor Education Centre, Bruce Peninsula National Park, Killarney Provincial Park, Lake Superior Provincial Park, Manitoulin Eco Park (formerly Gordon's Park), North Frontenac, Point Pelee National Park, and Torrance Barrens Conservation Reserve.
If you can't make it out to one of these parks, try your best to find a secluded park with minimal light, roll out a blanket and watch the sky!
