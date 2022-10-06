The Orionid Meteor Shower Will Be Visible From Ontario This Month & Here Are The Best Spots
Gather up your best blanket and binoculars, and get ready to stargaze!
The Orionid meteor shower will be soaring across the sky from now until November 22, but will reach its peak on October 21, according to EarthSky.
The stunning shower will be visible across the Northern and Southern hemispheres, so even Ontarians may be able to catch a glimpse of what NASA Science predicts as "one of the most beautiful showers of the year".
Astronomy lovers and stargazers alike can expect to see the "fast-moving meteors" dance in the sky, sometimes leaving behind "trains," which are "ionized gas trails" that stay in the sky for a few seconds after the meteor has passed.
The trains will look like a stream of light and give the meteor shower added visual edge since the actual meteors tend to be fainter.
Although you'll want to keep an eye out because EarthSky said that occasionally, an Orionid meteor can be "exceptionally bright and break up into fragments."
What is the Orionid meteor shower?
The Orionid meteor shower is an annual event that tends to peak in mid-October each year.
"The Orionids actually come from Comet Halley, and "when comets come around the sun, the dust they emit gradually spreads into a dusty trail around their orbits," as per Nasa Science.
When those dusty bits come into contact with the earth's atmosphere, "they disintegrate to create fiery and colorful streaks in the sky."
When can you see the Orionids?
The shower's overall duration lasts from September 26 to November 22, but the best days to watch out for meteors are October 20 and 21 (after midnight and into the early morning), according to EarthSky.
The best condition to see the metro shower is under a dark sky with no moonlight.
Thankfully, EarthSky predicts that the shower's expected peak will coincide with the moon's waning crescent phase, which means its brightness wont interfere with the gazing.
EarthSky said that the Orionids won't be this year's "strongest shower," but under ideal conditions, you could see "10 to 20 Orionids per hour at their peak.
What are the best spots to watch for Orionids in Ontario?
You'll want to avoid cities and bright lights to get the best views of the shower.
NASA Science says that the best way to view the Orionids, if you're in the Nothern hemisphere, is to lie down on your back with your feet facing southeast.
The darker the sky, the better; so you may want to visit one of Ontario's Dark-Sky Preserves, like Point Peele National Park in Leamington or Fathom Five National Marine Park and Bruce Peninsula National Park, which are both near Tobermory.
However, if you're in close proximity with a national Dark Sky Preserve and you're not up for a drive either, you may want to try your luck at a local park that's shielded from city lights.
