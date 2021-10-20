You Can Watch This Meteor Shower In Canada Tonight But Only If You're Up For A Challenge
The hunt for shooting stars is on! 🌠
It's time for the Orionid meteor shower to put on a show in the sky over Canada and you can spot shooting stars if you're up for the challenge!
The peak of this annual meteor shower is happening late on October 20 and overnight into the early morning hours of October 21 but there's a complication because of the full moon.
Since the full moon will be lighting up the night, viewing could be difficult. However, it's still possible to see meteors if you're willing to stay up late or get up early and spend some time watching the sky because the shower is typically best in the hours before dawn.
The Orionids are known for producing fast-moving meteors that have persistent trains and sometimes bright fireballs that could overcome the bright light of the moon.
According to AccuWeather, you can expect to see about five to 10 meteors per hour. Even though shooting stars seem to originate from the constellation Orion, they will actually be visible in all parts of the sky.
If you're not up for the challenge, there are a bunch of other meteor showers happening before the end of the year that will be easier to watch, including one of the best of the year!
