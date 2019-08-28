Sections

You Can Go On A Magical Kayaking Adventure That Takes You To An Emerald Cave In Arizona

It's so green.
You Can Go On A Magical Kayaking Adventure That Takes You To An Emerald Cave In Arizona
We love being enchanted by the beautiful world that surrounds us and the amazing adventures that come with it. Nestled 2-miles from Willow Beach is an Emerald Cave in Arizona, where you can go on a magical kayaking adventure. 

This magnificent cave is located on Black Canyon Water Trail along the Colorado River. The river runs between Arizona and Nevada, so you'll get the best of both worlds. With this specific kayaking tour, you get snacks, a professional tour guide, and your own touring kayak. Along the way, you might get to see some bald eagles or big-horned sheep. 

The tour usually starts at 11:00 a.m. and lasts about three hours. Whether you're looking for some summertime fun or a relaxed autumn adventure, tours are available year-round. Kayaking to the Emerald Cave will cost you $139 per person, or cheaper if you're going with your friends.

As you are traveling upstream you'll be able to paddle past historical sites. Your entire adventure will be about 4-miles roundtrip. Afterwards, you can relax and enjoy the water on Willow Beach.

Since there's a possibility of getting wet you should plan to wear water shoes. There's also the option of kayaking the Hoover Dam for $239.

Willow Beach offers other fun activities such as canoeing, boating and more. You can even make a weekend trip here by camping or utilizing the RV Park. 

There's also a fishing pier, and a marina available if you want to bring your boat and relax on the river. Adventures like these are perfect for you and your friends.

Emerald Cave Kayaking With Evolution Expeditions

Price: $139 per person

Location: Willow Beach, AZ

Why you should go: This magical kayaking adventure will be a great way to enjoy the Colorado River and take in the beautiful scenery around you. 

