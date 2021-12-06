These 12 Holiday Gifts Are Perfect For Any Pet Parent's Furbaby & They're All Under $50

To make your life a little easier, we'll be posting a ton of holiday shopping content and gift guides. If stocking stuffers are your jam, we have you covered with this list of over 50 gifts that people of all ages will love.
Nite Ize Cinch-a-Lot Stretch Strap
Amazon Canada
Price: $12.99
Details: This handy keychain will help them keep their keys on them even when they don't have pockets. It can also be used to keep things like lip balm on them without needing a special case.
Ardell Naked Lashes
Amazon Canada
Price: $7.99
Details: The beauty lover in your life will appreciate an extra pair of lashes to add to their makeup drawer. These lashes from Ardell are natural-looking and would suit anyone of all ages.
Selfie Ring Light
Amazon Canada
Price: $9.99
Details: Give them the gift of better lighting with this rechargeable ring light that can clip onto any of their devices.
Umbra Zoola Bunny Ring Holder
Price: $13.99
Details: This cute chrome bunny is a ring holder that they can use to stack all of their favourite jewelry. It also comes in a cat or elephant design, too.
BOGI Microfiber Travel Sports Towel
Amazon Canada
Price: $11.99+
Details: This super absorbent towel makes a great stocking stuffer for the person who's always working up a sweat. It comes in a carrying bag with a carabiner so they can bring it when they're camping or hiking.
Cat Claw Design Thumb Grip Caps
Amazon Canada
Price: $8.99
Details: These Nintendo Switch thumb grips will help them game better and make their device look so much cuter!
Polar Bear Tech Stand
The Source
Price: $9.99 (
$14.99)
Details: This adorable little bear will help prop up their devices so they can stream movies and TV in comfort. It can hold tablets up to 15-inches wide.
Burt’s Bees 100% Natural Conditioning Lip Scrub
Amazon Canada
Price: $9.49
Details: Help them kiss flakey lips goodbye this winter with a tub of this lip scrub with exfoliating honey crystals.
Simons Reusable Silicone Food Savers
Simons
Price: $12
Details: These reusable food covers are great for those looking to reduce their cling wrap usage and opt for more eco-friendly alternatives. They're actually way easier and more effective to use and can even go in the microwave.
Kikkerland 4-In-1 Pen Tool
Amazon Canada
Price: $5.48
Details: This pen is perfect for the handiest person in your life. They can use it as a ruler, leveller, and Phillips screwdriver.
Hide A Key Realistic Rock Outdoor Key Holder
Amazon Canada
Price: $9.49
Details: This faux rock compartment is for the person who's always locking themselves out and is more discreet than keeping an extra key under the mat.
Gourmet du Village Hot Chocolates
Price: $1.49+
Details: These delicious hot chocolate powders come in so many fun flavours and colours that'll excite your friends and family members of every age. You can throw in some of these dehydrated mini marshmallows, too, as an added bonus.
Dove Nourishing Secrets Bath Bombs
Amazon Canada
Price: $9.40
Details: These calming bath bombs are made with lavender and chamomile to help them relax and soften their skin.
Indigo Shoe Dryer
Indigo
Price: $24.50
Details: Wet shoes are never fun but are almost unavoidable in Canadian winters. Luckily, you can get them this pair of shoe dryers to pop in their boots to keep them from getting stinky.
RONXS Electric Lighter
Amazon Canada
Price: $19.99
Details: If you know a candle-lover who's constantly going through lighters, then you'll want to get them this rechargeable lighter this year. They can use it up to 600 times on one charge and the neck is flexible so they can reach any wick.
Burton Foam Stomp Pad
Burton
Price: $14.99
Details: If the person you're shopping for loves to snowboard, this adorable little stomp pad will not only put a smile on their face but also help them grip onto their board. It also comes in other designs like a mountain peak, a tree and the Burton logo.
Baggu Reusable Tote Bag
Urban Outfitters
Price: $16
Details: This reusable tote bag will totally come in handy when they're travelling or doing some heavier than anticipated shopping. When they're not using it, they can conveniently fold it into a neat little square.
Just a Drop Toilet Odour Eliminator
Amazon Canada
Price: $6.49
Details: This eucalyptus-scented dropper is a perfect gag gift for your partner or family member if you share a bathroom. A couple of drops before using the toilet will keep your space smelling fresh!
Nite Ize Reusable 3-Inch Rubber Twist Tie, 4-Pack
Amazon Canada
Price: $4.98
Details: This four-pack of rubber ties has wires inside that can easily hold their shape. While they're great for keeping cords from getting tangled, they can also use them to keep plants upright or seal their snack bags.
Butterfly Sticky Notepad Set
Urban Outfitters
Price: $16
Details: Maybe they're not the most practical sticky pads for writing a lot of notes, but they sure are cute. This set comes with five assorted pads and are great for the student or reader in your life.
Starfrit Table Cleaner
Amazon Canada
Price: $13.76
Details: This tiny handheld vacuum is a must-have for the person who's always leaving crumbs at their desk. It's cordless and reviewers use it for everything from cleaning up craft glitter to eraser shavings.
Glade PlugIns Air Freshener Starter Kit
May Ning | Narcity
Price: $7.97+
Details: These plug-in air fresheners are a nice way for them to add a fresh scent to their space without worrying if they remembered to blow the candle out. They'll also be able to control the intensity of the smell with the twist top. I'm currently obsessed with the Apple Of My Pie scent!
Garnier Sheet Masks
Price: $3.99
Details: We could all use some more self-care right now and these inexpensive sheet masks are the perfect addition to any spa-day themed gift basket or stocking.
Melitta Pour-Over Cone Coffee Maker
Amazon Canada
Price: $8.14
Details: Making a cup of great coffee is as simple as pouring hot water over some coffee ground with this Melitta cone. It has two little windows that show how much room is left in their mug.
L'Occitane Hand Creams
Sephora Canada
Price: $12+
Details: You can treat your friend to these fancy hand creams that'll keep their paws from becoming rough and dry. They're the perfect size to throw in their bag and they smell amazing, too!
Crayola Washable Window Markers
Amazon Canada
Price: $5.13
Details: If your child or niece/nephew is constantly writing on walls, then you can gift them these washable window markers that are much easier to clean. The pack comes in ten different colours that work on mirrors, too.
Simons Botanical Sketch Cork Coasters
Simons
Price: $6
Details: These cute cork coasters will help keep anyone's coffee table free of scuffs and watermarks. Since they're made of cork, they're also great for protecting surfaces from hot drinks.
VAGA Scrunchies
Amazon Canada
Price: $9.99
Details: You can never have too many scrunchies and this six-pack is perfect for sharing with your BFF. The satin material is less damaging to hair and helps to tame frizz
Shockproof Protective Silicone Case
Amazon Canada
Price: $8.95
Details: This vibrant Alexa remote cover is perfect for the person who's always losing the remote. The lightweight silicone also protects the device from popping open when dropped.
Reusable Round Makeup Remover Pads
Amazon Canada
Price: $9.99
Details: These reusable microfibre pads can wash off a whole face of makeup with just a bit of water. This set comes with three pads in different colours and a headband.
Indigo Scents Stocking Stuffer Candles
Indigo
Price: $12
Details: These mini candles from Indigo are too damn cute and basically made to fit in a stocking. They're made of soy wax and come in a beautifully patterned box.
20-in-1 Snowflake Multi-Tool
Amazon Canada
Price: $13.69
Details: You never know when someone's going to need to fix a screw or open a package, and this handy little multi-tool can fit on a keychain for mini emergencies. It comes with 20 functional parts including a Phillips screwdriver and a bottle opener.
Elago W4 Apple Watch Stand
Amazon Canada
Price: $17.99
Details: Take your friend or family member on a blast to the past with this adorable retro Apple Watch charging dock. It'll keep their watch propped up so they can see the time and has a handy cable management slot for their charger.
Mokani Silicone Rings
Amazon Canada
Price: $12.99+
Details: These colourful silicone rings are great for anyone who has skin sensitivities to metals but still loves to accessorize. They come in multicolour packs of ten and in sizes 4 to 10.
USB Mini Disco Light
Amazon Canada
Price: $19.88
Details: These phone disco lights will turn any occasion into a party and includes lightning, USB-C, and Android micro adapters so they'll work with any phone. It comes in a pack of three, so you can split them among your family.
LILIE&WHITE Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings
Amazon Canada
Price: $15.99
Details: These cute earrings would look good with any outfit and are actually gold-plated so they won't turn earlobes green.
Real Techniques Go! Mini Travel Makeup Brushes
Amazon Canada
Price: $14.59
Details: This stackable 2-in-1 travel brush kit can be used for powder, blush, highlighter or bronzer touchups while on the go. It also comes with a cute pink pouch to store everything in.
NEWGO Gel Eye Mask
Amazon Canada
Price: $12.95
Details: This gel mask can be used warm or cold to help combat headaches and puffy eyes. It has an adjustable head strap so it won't fall or squeeze your noggin.
Logitech Wireless Mini Mouse
Amazon Canada
Price: $19.28
Details: This mini mouse is perfect for those with small hands or anyone who likes to work on the go. It comes with a USB receiver that goes right into a laptop.
iWALK Mini Power Bank
Amazon Canada
Price: $25.99
Details: This portable charger (the size of a lipstick) will conveniently plug into an iPhone, so no one needs to carry around any extra cables. It works on every device from an iPhone 6 to an iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Indigo Beard Apron
Indigo
Price: $15
Details: If you know someone with a beard that's always leaving little hairs everywhere, then this beard apron will help keep their sink clean. It works by suctioning onto the mirror and catching all their trimmings for easy disposal.
Maison Bélanger Terracotta Essential Oil Diffuser
Simons
Price: $40
Details: If mist diffusers are a little too harsh for your friends, then you can gift them this beautiful clay essential oil diffuser that looks like gorgeous home decor.
Maison Simons Invigorating Eucalyptus Diffusing Oil
Simons
Price: $6.99
Details: And don't forget to throw in an essential oil like this eucalyptus one from Simons! It's extremely refreshing and 100% natural.
EWA Mini Portable Bluetooth Speaker With Travel Case
Amazon Canada
Price: $27.99
Details: This adorable little speaker is surprisingly powerful with up to 12 hours of playtime, a 66-foot Bluetooth range and a completely waterproof design. It comes with a travel case that's sure to make any showers, road trips or spontaneous dance parties ten times more fun.
ZEMTAC Mini Pop Push it Fidget Toy Keychain
Amazon Canada
Price: $9.99
Details: Know someone who's constantly fidgeting? These mini keychain fidget poppers are kind of like popping bubble wrap and will keep their digits busy when they're feeling stressed out.
Globe LED Dino Rechargeable Night Lamp
Price: $19.99
Details: This glowing dino will make the kid in your life feel safer at night. It's activated with just a simple touch on the head and cycles through a bunch of different colours.
$19.99 On CANADIAN TIRE
2-In-1 Rechargeable Hand Warmer and Power Bank
Indigo
Price: $22
Details: We're sure you know someone whose hands are constantly freezing. If that's the case, then this portable handwarmer will be a total lifesaver for them this winter. It also doubles as a charging bank!
Love & Lore Looped Tab Wallet
Indigo
Price: $29.50
Details: This mini wallet will make a great gift for the minimalist in your life. It's small enough to fit in their handbag or carry on its own but still has all the pockets they'll need to store all their cards and coins.
LATME Ice Roller
Natalia Buia | Narcity
Price: $17.97
Details: If you know someone who is always getting headaches, then this ice roller could be their new favourite tool. Our editor loves it for reducing puffiness and spot-treating headaches.
PopSockets Phone Grip
Amazon Canada
Price: $14.99
Details: This adhesive PopSocket doubles as a stand and a grip that can be folded down when it's not in use.
eos Strawberry Sorbet Lip Balm
Amazon Canada
Price: $3.97
Details: This fun egg-shaped lip balm tastes like sweet strawberries and will keep lips hydrated throughout the harsh winter months. It's made of shea butter which has a ton of naturally nourishing properties.
Mouse Wrist Rest Pad
Amazon Canada
Price: $13.99
Details: For the person who's always working, this wrist pad will help keep their hands from cramping up while using their mouse. It's made of memory foam and lycra and has a rubber bottom so it won't slip and slide.