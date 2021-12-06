Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sponsored Content
EN - Deals
gift ideas

These 12 Holiday Gifts Are Perfect For Any Pet Parent's Furbaby & They're All Under $50

Happy pawlidays!

These 12 Holiday Gifts Are Perfect For Any Pet Parent's Furbaby & They're All Under $50
@theoretically.teddy | Instagram, Roberto Nickson | Unsplash

With the holidays fast approaching, you may already be checking off your gift list. But, amidst all the hustle and bustle, it's important to remember what really matters: family.

This time of year is an opportunity to show your loved ones how much you care — especially the unsung heroes of every family: furbabies!

No matter how stressful the holidays may get, your four-legged, feathered or scaley friends are always there by your side, and now you can return all that lovin' and spoil them a little. Doesn't your number one pal deserve a visit from Santa Claws?

This season, pampering your pet doesn't have to mean breaking the bank. From festive costumes to delicious treats, these 12 gifts from PetSmart Canada will make for a totally paw-some holiday season — and they're all under $50.

An Advent Calendar With Full-Sized Toys

Price: $47.99

Details: This dog advent calendar is stocked with full-sized gifts for your canine companion. Inside, you'll find rope toys, a light-up collar, squeaker and crinkle toys, a bandana, and even $80 in coupon savings.

$47.99 at PETSMART

A Gingerbread Toy Built To Be Destroyed By Your Doggo

Price: $11.99

Details: While you open your gifts, give your pup something to open with this 2-in-1 gingerbread toy. The outside is designed to be destroyed, and there’s a surprise squeaker toy inside waiting to be played with.

$11.99 at PETSMART

An Adorable Costume For Your Reptilian Friend

Courtesy of PetSmart

Price: $5.99

Details: Say cheese! Now your scaley friend can join the family Christmas card with this comfortable Santa Claus costume.

$5.99 at PETSMART

E&S Pets Personalized Orange Tabby Cat Ceramic Holiday Ornament

Courtesy of PetSmart

Price: $9.99

Details: Let your furry friend join in the tree decorating this year. These ceramic ornaments are decorated with a pet portrait. The nameplate stays blank, so you can write in their name and the year.

$9.99 at PETSMART

A Scuba Santa Aquarium Ornament For Your Fish

Courtesy of PetSmart

Price: $9.99

Details: Bring a little holiday cheer to your aquatic friends with this scuba Santa Claus ornament. It features a sturdy base to ensure it stays put on the aquarium floor.

$9.99 at PETSMART

A Checkered Bed & Blanket Gift Set Your Furry Friends Will Love

Courtesy of PetSmart

Price: $24.99

Details: Give the gift of relaxation to your pet with this checkered bed set. It's the ultimate spot for them to catch some Zs after all the reindeer games and holiday treats. Plus, they'll look totally adorable all cozied up in a blanket.

$24.99 at PETSMART

A DIY Dog Cookie Decorating Kit

Courtesy of PetSmart

Price: $9.99

Details: Santa's not the only one who gets to eat cookies. This DIY kit includes two pre-baked dog treats and everything you need to decorate them to scrumptious perfection for your best buddy.

$9.99 at PETSMART

An Extra Large Chimney Dog Toy Your Pup Will Appreciate

Courtesy of PetSmart

Price: $11.99

Details: This holiday-themed toy features Santa stuck in a chimney. It's so big, your dog will be entertained for hours — and there'll be ample opportunity to get hilarious pics of them with it.

$11.99 at PETSMART

Festive Treats Purrfect For Your Cat

Courtesy of PetSmart

Price: $5.79

Details: Show your feline friend how special they are this holiday season with PureBites' Holiday Turkey Snacks. Made from 100% pure USA-sourced human-grade turkey, these irresistible treats are freeze-dried to preserve aroma and freshness.

$5.79 at PETSMART

A Colourful Holiday Tent For Your Feline Friend

Courtesy of PetSmart

Price: $11.99

Details: This fun pop-up tent will be your kitty's new favourite place of solitude. It features a colourful holiday design and comes with a dangling toy for when your cat's in a playful mood.

$11.99 at PETSMART

Holiday-Themed Treats For Your Pup Pal

Courtesy of PetSmart

Price: $5.99

Details: It's no secret that dogs get as excited as kids on Christmas whenever they see food. BLUE's oven-baked Santa Snacks are made with delicious and nutritious ingredients like oatmeal, flaxseed, barley, carrots, pumpkin and cinnamon.

$5.99 at PETSMART

Nerf Balls For Your Four-Legged BFF

Courtesy of PetSmart

Price: $35.99

Details: Fetching is serious business, and this toy uses high-powered blasting action to launch tennis balls 50 feet in the air. Save the drooly mess by simply placing the barrel on the ball for clean, hands-free fun.

$35.99 at PETSMART

Whether your pet has been naughty or nice this year, it's always important to show them how much you love them.

PetSmart Canada, the largest specialty pet retailer in Canada, has you covered with their 2021 holiday collection of toys, treats, accessories and adorable costumes.

And if you think your furry pal deserves a holiday treat (come on, of course they do!), you might be interested to learn that PetSmart Canada is hosting a contest this year. 10 Canadians have the chance to win one $50 gift card at PetSmart each. All you have to do to enter is fill out the form below.

To learn more about PetSmart's holiday products, check out their website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube or TikTok.

The Best Stocking Stuffer Ideas In Canada For The 2021 Holidays & Some Cost Less Than A Toonie

Over 50 ideas from Amazon Canada, Indigo, Urban Outfitters and more.

Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

The most wonderful time of the year is here: the holidays! It can also be a slightly stressful time as you try to cross all the names off your shopping list.

Keep Reading Show less

11 Hilarious Gag Gifts On Amazon Canada That'll Go Down In White Elephant History

They're all under $25! 🙏

Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're planning a White Elephant or Dirty Santa gift exchange this holiday season, you'll want to make sure whatever you get warrants a good reaction.

Keep Reading Show less

The LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar Is On Sale Right Now & You Can Save $20

The most spectacular gift for any young witch or wizard. 🪄

Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Kudos to whoever cast a spell on the LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar because it's now on sale at Amazon Canada for just $29.

Keep Reading Show less

Holiday Gift Ideas Under $25 That'll Help You 'Sleigh' Your Shopping List This Year

And slay your budget, too! 💸

Amazon Canada, TheSimpliciteLifeCO | Etsy, Linen Chest

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

As much as you'd love to drop $100 on gifts for every person on your list, your budget might say otherwise. On top of that, gifts for Secret Santa events or people you're not super close with shouldn't have to cost you an arm and a leg.

Keep Reading Show less