These Are The CRA Services Available Online & You Can Actually Do So Much Without Calling In
Your guide to going digital with your taxes.
Are you tired of holding your phone to your ear and listening to the same elevator music while waiting for a Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) agent? Well, good news, turns out you're in 2023, and the CRA has long since gone digital — go figure.
In fact, signing up for the CRA's "My Account" is your gateway to a world of tax magic. Well, as magical as taxes can be.
This secure online portal gives Canadians access to personal income tax details, benefit information, and the ability to manage tax affairs online.
But, that's just the tip of the iceberg. There are plenty of options when it comes to the CRA's online services that we've compiled into a list thanks to a bit of research and some information Narcity received from a CRA spokesperson.
Here's a look at some of the handiest stuff:
- Track your refund: Keep tabs on when that tax return money will hit your bank account.
- View or change your return: Made a mistake? No need to sweat, edit right from the portal.
- Check benefit and credit payments: So you know when to expect them.
- View your RRSP limit: To plan your retirement savings.
- Set up direct deposit: For faster payment.
- Submit documents online: No more paper clutter.
- Track the progress of files or documents: Know exactly where things stand.
- Uncashed cheques: Maybe there's money waiting for you!
And, all this is available on your mobile device too. Handy, isn’t it?
Looking to claim a tax credit or benefit without having to leave your couch or wait to speak with a CRA agent? You can do that online as well!
Here's how:
Digital Disability Tax Credit (DTC) Application
Introduced on May 15, 2023, the fully digital DTC application process streamlines the experience for Canadians with disabilities. Complete Part A online via My Account, get a reference number, and your medical practitioner will use it to complete Part B.
Interim Canada Dental Benefit (CDB)
Starting July 1, 2023, the Government of Canada is accepting applications for CDB through My Account. Eligible families can receive up to $650 to help with oral health care costs.
Auto-fill and Online Payments
Canadians registered to My Account can also use Auto-fill when filing their individual tax and benefit returns online. Plus, you can make payments on a CRA debt online.
Charlie the Chatbot and Online Chat Feature
For quick answers to simple questions, you can chat with Charlie the Chatbot. The CRA is also piloting a live online chat feature with CRA employees as an alternative to calling.
Additional Resources and Options
The CRA publishes wait times to speak with an agent online, helps you find CRA addresses for sending forms, provides options for ordering forms online, and allows feedback on select web pages.
It's also worth noting Ontario businesses can now pay their Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) premiums using pre-authorized debit through their CRA My Business Account.
As you can see, the CRA has certainly taken steps towards modernization and now offers numerous online services to make your tax life, well, less taxing.
So, we ask you again, why stick to those annoying hold times when you can accomplish all this online? The digital age is here for your convenience.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.