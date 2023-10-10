These 8 Canadians Were Awarded $10K From RBC To Rock Their Businesses & Here's How You Can Too
Futurpreneur's free workshops can help you kickstart your dreams.
Are you stuck in the grind of nine-to-five but dream of being your own boss? Running a business can be both rewarding and overwhelming as you navigate the intricacies of entrepreneurship. But fear not, because your business dreams are within reach.
Futurpreneur, a national non-profit organization dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs aged 18 to 39, is here to help. They've partnered with the RBC Future Launch to create "Rock My Business" — a free, three-part training series to equip aspiring entrepreneurs across the country with essential skills to launch a business.
Led by seasoned experts, each workshop focuses on a crucial aspect of turning your idea into reality: "Rock My Business Idea" validates your business concept, "Rock My Business Plan" guides you through building your business plan and "Rock My Cash Flow" focuses on the importance of cash flow projections.
Best of all, you can access these workshops online for free. Plus, if you complete "Rock My Business Plan" and "Rock My Cash Flow," you'll check off one of the eligibility criteria for the RBC Rock My Business Start-Up Awards. These $10,000 grants are awarded to eight entrepreneurs each year to help their business dreams become a reality.
Meet These Eight Business Rock Stars
Check out this year's eight award winners for inspiration and take your first step toward your entrepreneurship journey today by signing up for Rock My Business.
RÓUN Beauty – Oluwaseyi Adaghe | Kitchener, ON
Oluwaseyi Adaghe, owner of RÓUN Beauty.
Oluwaseyi Adaghe started RÓUN Beauty Inc. to solve the downsides of synthetic hair braiding, like scalp irritation from harsh chemicals and plastic waste from the products. They're Canada’s first plant-based braiding hair extensions for Black and Afro-textured hair women.
For Adaghe, the expert advice she received while attending "Rock My Business Plan" and "Rock My Cash Flow" gave her the confidence to tackle the tasks she found most daunting.
Tommy’s Whole Grain – Tommy Aird | Vancouver, BC
Tommy Aird, owner of Tommy's Whole Grain. Right: One of the products of Tommy's Whole Grain.
@tommyswholegrain | Instagram, @airdtommy | Instagram
Pastry chef and baker Tommy Aird is passionate about the goodness of whole grains and aims to share his love with Vancouverites at his bakery — Tommy's Whole Grain.
After completing the Rock My Business workshops, you can access free one-on-one coaching from one of Futurpreneur's Entrepreneurs-In-Residence. Tommy credits this coaching with reinforcing what he had learned in the sessions and keeping him on track to opening his store.
The House Fairy Cleaning Services – Camren Chamberlain | Charlottetown, PEI
Camren Chamberlain, owner of The House Fairy Cleaning Services.
Courtesy of Camren Chamberlain
Camren Chamberlain is the owner of The House Fairy Cleaning Services, which provides residential, commercial and AirBnB cleaning services in P.E.I. As a 2SLGBTQIA+ entrepreneur, he knows the importance of creating safe and inclusive spaces for the community, his clients and staff.
"The topics presented in this workshop series seemed to be perfect for the next steps in growing my business," Chamberlain said, adding that the $10,000 award will help the business expand.
Double Wishes – Wendy Parng | Vancouver, BC
Wendy Parng, owner of Double Wishes. Right: Herbal tea from Double Wishes.
Courtesy of Wendy Parng, @doublewishes | Instagram
It may have started as a side hustle for Vancouver's Wendy Parng, but premium herbal tea brand Double Wishes is on a mission to become a "go-to name" in the wellness and food therapy worlds.
It was through the Rock My Business workshops that Parng was able to map out the future of Double Wishes. In particular, she credits "Rock My Cash Flow" with helping her learn more about her business' financial stability.
Citron par Célia – Célia Talbot | Québec City, QC
Célia Talbot, owner of Citron par Célia. Right: Lobster roll prepared by Citron par Célia.
Courtesy of Célia Talbot, @citron.par.celia | Instagram
Winning a Start-Up Award has allowed Célia Talbot to develop a strong base for Citron par Célia — a Québec City-based company that offers in-home catering and cocktails for events while promoting responsible consumption, waste reduction and the use of local and seasonal products.
Not only does Futurpreneur support young entrepreneurs from across the country, but they do it in both English and French. Canadian entrepreneurs can gain the tools, tips and coaching they need to get their start-ups off the ground in both official languages.
AFI Épicerie – Corine Sobela | Longueuil, QC
Corine Sobela, owner of AFI Épicerie.
Courtesy of Corine Sobela
Corine Sobela started AFI Épicerie to bring the flavours of Africa and the Caribbean Islands to Quebec. Her grocery store stocks authentic, high-quality imported goods, giving customers a taste of home or helping them discover their new favourite dish.
The Rock My Business workshops helped Sobela develop practical skills and get personalized advice from experts in the field. Plus, Futurpreneur provides support specifically to Black entrepreneurs to help foster diversity in Canada's business community.
Stellar Contours by Nurse V – Vanessa Gillespie | St. Albert, AB
Vanessa Gillespie, owner of Stellar Contours by Nurse V.
Vanessa Gillespie started Stellar Contours by Nurse V to help Albertans embrace their unique beauty and enhance their natural features.
Gillespie turned to Futurpreneur, and RBC's workshops, to learn more about business planning, marketing strategies, financial management and legal considerations to take her business to the next level. As an award winner, she now has $10,000 to help renovate her location and offer clients a wider range of services.
Oven Theory – Timothy Cho | Mississauga, ON
The Classic Box Set from Oven Theory. Right: Timothy Cho, owner of Oven Theory.
@oventheory_ | Instagram, Courtesy of Timothy Cho
Timothy Cho started Oven Theory to pay homage to the subtle sweetness of Asian baking. His business is a ghost kitchen in Mississauga that specializes in premium Asian-inspired cupcakes that are light, fluffy, and not too sweet.
Unsure how to make this dream come true, Cho signed up for the Rock My Business workshops, which gave him a solid foundation to confidently start his very own business. As a Start-Up Award winner, Cho will use his $10,000 from Futurpreneur and RBC to update his packaging, buy ingredients and cover rent as Oven Theory grows.
Will You Be Next?
For individuals feeling inspired by these hardworking young entrepreneurs and ready to head off on their own start-up journey, sign up for Futurpreneur's Rock My Business workshops.
If you register now for the upcoming workshops, you could be among next year's recipients of a RBC Rock My Business Start-Up Award and get $10,000 to help you level up your business dreams.
You can find out which award was won by each recipient, and know more about their business, on Futurpreneur's website.
To learn more about the Rock My Business workshops, check out Futurpreneur's website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X or YouTube.